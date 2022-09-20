Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit
Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a series of promotions for JR Motorsports employees, including his sister. The post What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
If Kevin Harvick Didn’t Like Chase Elliott Before, He Likely Hates Him Now
Chase Elliott didn't name names, but maybe he counts Kevin Harvick among the drivers who don't respect the limits of the Next Gen car. The post If Kevin Harvick Didn’t Like Chase Elliott Before, He Likely Hates Him Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JR Motorsports won’t join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
JR Motorsports won't make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, according to Kelley Earnhardt. What did Earnhardt have to say about moving up in 2024?
Everyone Ok’d the Ty Gibbs Decision, so Who’ll Take the Blame if Something Goes Wrong?
Ty Gibbs will finish out the season driving the No. 23 Toyota, the manufacturer's top racing executive said. The post Everyone Ok’d the Ty Gibbs Decision, so Who’ll Take the Blame if Something Goes Wrong? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Formula 1: Another seat confirmed in 2023 driver lineup
Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula 1 season, leaving just five seats without confirmed drivers. Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to return for a third Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri in 2023, the team confirmed on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old Japanese driver is...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly
Brad Keselowski recently revealed that RFK Racing wants to expand to a four-car team in the future and the timing of his comments could prove costly. The post Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHRA hits TV record with Maple Grove finals
The NHRA is still celebrating a successful Maple Grove Raceway weekend. Not only was it the start of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, but the ratings turned out to be a milestone in the sport’s history. Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals averaged 1,678,000 viewers, which is the most...
Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy
David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday. Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose. “I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody...
F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar
Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced Significant Changes Thursday
Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports has made great strides in racing circuits all across the country. But some significant changes to the team are coming very soon. On Thursday, Earnhardt Jr. announced several top-level executive promotions within JR Motorsports. Most notably, Kelley Earnhardt Miller has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of all Earnhardt Jr. racing organizations.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go
AJ Allmendinger says he hasn't had discussions yet about his role in the 2023 Cup Series for Kaulig Racing. The post AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report
This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
