ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit

Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Chadwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road To Indy#Indycar
FanSided

Formula 1: Another seat confirmed in 2023 driver lineup

Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula 1 season, leaving just five seats without confirmed drivers. Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to return for a third Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri in 2023, the team confirmed on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old Japanese driver is...
MOTORSPORTS
102.5 The Bone

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPARTA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

NHRA hits TV record with Maple Grove finals

The NHRA is still celebrating a successful Maple Grove Raceway weekend. Not only was it the start of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, but the ratings turned out to be a milestone in the sport’s history. Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals averaged 1,678,000 viewers, which is the most...
BEMUS POINT, NY
The Spun

Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy

David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday. Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose. “I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar

Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced Significant Changes Thursday

Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports has made great strides in racing circuits all across the country. But some significant changes to the team are coming very soon. On Thursday, Earnhardt Jr. announced several top-level executive promotions within JR Motorsports. Most notably, Kelley Earnhardt Miller has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of all Earnhardt Jr. racing organizations.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report

This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy