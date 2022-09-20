Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Hong Kong Says It Will Scrap COVID Hotel Quarantine
HONG KONG — Hong Kong said it will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals beginning Monday, more than 2.5 years after it was first implemented, in a long-awaited move for many residents and businesses in the financial hub. All international arrivals will be able to...
Voice of America
Dow Hits 2022 Low as Markets Sell Off on Recession Fears
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes of interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday at its lowest point of the year. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low.
Voice of America
US, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Tensions Over Taiwan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart discussed on Friday the need to maintain open lines of communication to manage the relationship between Beijing and Washington, especially during times of tension. Following their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a statement...
Voice of America
China's Anti-COVID Policies in Tibet Trigger Resentment, Rare Online Outcry
Washington — The harsh COVID-19 containment restrictions China is imposing across Tibet are leading to public resentment in the capital of Lhasa, where residents who have tested positive are being quarantined in empty stadiums, schools, warehouses and unfinished buildings. Beijing's actions in Tibet reflect the draconian "zero-covid" policy of...
Voice of America
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates, Promises More Pain
As the United States heads into November's midterm elections, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another sharp increase in interest rates as it continues its struggle against stubbornly high inflation. The increase of three-quarters of a percentage point raised the benchmark federal funds rate target to between 3% and 3.25%, the highest it has been in nearly 15 years.
Voice of America
Australia Calls on China to Help End War in Ukraine
Sydney — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on China to use its influence to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Wong spoke to reporters Thursday after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Wong said she...
Voice of America
US Overtakes Uganda in Buying Kenyan Goods
Nairobi — New figures from Kenya's National Bureau of Statistics show the United States has overtaken Uganda as the largest buyer of Kenyan goods. The numbers from Kenya's National Bureau of Statistics show that between January and June 2022, Kenya's exports to the United States totaled 38.8 billion Kenyan shillings — the equivalent of about $321 million.
Voice of America
Study: Asian Coastal Cities Sinking at Fastest Rate
New Delhi, India — Sprawling coastal cities in South and Southeast Asia are sinking faster than elsewhere in the world, leaving tens of millions of people more vulnerable to rising sea levels, a new study says. Rapid urbanization has seen these cities draw heavily on groundwater to service their...
Voice of America
Beijing’s Zero-COVID Policy Draws New Anger After Fatal Bus Crash
Taipei — Commenters in China’s tightly controlled online communities are raising an angry howl at what they see as the latest outrage stemming from President Xi Jinping’s draconian zero-COVID policy. After at least 27 people died when a bus in southwest China’s Guizhou Province crashed while transporting...
Voice of America
Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN
United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
Voice of America
Vaccine Group Setting up Plans for Future Pandemics
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI, struggled to buy vaccines for needy countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said it has now set up plans to draw money immediately if it needs to buy vaccines for future pandemics. GAVI Chief Executive Seth Berkley said that, in...
Voice of America
Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced
Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
Voice of America
EU Pledges Military Support for Ukraine, Considers New Russian Sanctions
European Union foreign ministers have agreed to bolster their military support for Ukraine and study a new package of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and certain sectors of the Russian economy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters late Wednesday after convening a special ministerial meeting in New York that...
Voice of America
Iran Demonstrations Hit Home for Diaspora Women
Paris — As Iranian women bare their heads and burn Islamic veils in demonstrations that have met nationwide repression, hopes and emotions are also running high among those living abroad. In Iran, at least 17 people have died in protests that broke out after Iranian authorities announced the death...
Voice of America
US Calls Iranian Demand to End Nuclear Probes 'Unreasonable'
New York — Iran said on Thursday that it saw no point in reviving a 2015 nuclear pact without guarantees the United States would not withdraw again and unless U.N. inspectors closed probes of Tehran's atomic program, a stance a U.S. official rejected as "unreasonable." Signaling failure of attempts...
Voice of America
Women in Turkey Protest Iranian Woman's Death
A group of Iranians living in Istanbul and Turkish citizens gathered Wednesday in front of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran. Istanbul police, who on Tuesday repeatedly dispersed groups that gathered in Taksim Square, watched the action from...
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Morality Police
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against seven Iranian security and morality police officials on Thursday, accusing them of violating the rights of women, civil society activists and peaceful protesters. The new sanctions target the head of Iran's notorious morality police, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the force's director...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price discussed protests in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of the country's morality police, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine, in an interview with VOA Persian's State Department correspondent Guita Aryan. This interview has been edited for...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: NSC Official Anne Neuberger on Ukraine, Cyber Defense
Eisenhower Executive Office Building — With Russian President Vladimir Putin accelerating war efforts and threatening to use nuclear weapons, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology at the Biden administration's National Security Council, on the possibility of increased cyber warfare on Ukraine and her allies. Neuberger also spoke of the recent Iranian cyberattacks on Albania, and the administration's view of NATO's collective defense principle in cyber warfare.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:07 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said that in the last three days, Ukrainian forces have secured bridgeheads on the east bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblst. Russia has attempted to integrate the Oskil into a consolidated defensive line following its forces' withdrawals earlier this month.
