Voice of America
Vaccine Group Setting up Plans for Future Pandemics
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI, struggled to buy vaccines for needy countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said it has now set up plans to draw money immediately if it needs to buy vaccines for future pandemics. GAVI Chief Executive Seth Berkley said that, in...
Voice of America
Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Among 5 Nations 'Least Resilient' to Disasters
ISLAMABAD — A new report has found Pakistan to be among five countries across the world "least resilient" to the effects of natural disasters, as the South Asian nation grapples with the catastrophic flooding and ensuing emergencies. The report from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll released this...
Indigenous activists raise climate awareness on sidelines of UNGA
Uyukar Domingo Peas, an Ecuadorian Indigenous activist, says if there are still "reservoirs of natural resources" in the world, it is "because we have protected them for thousands of years." Peas was speaking at Environment Week, a series of independent events involving Indigenous peoples from around the world that is being held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Voice of America
UN Investigators Accuse Ethiopia of Possible War Crimes in Tigray
GENEVA — U.N. investigators are accusing the Ethiopian government of committing serious violations in the Tigray region which could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia submitted its first report Thursday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. The three-member...
Voice of America
World Health Organization Declares Malawi Trachoma-Free
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi has become the first country in southern Africa to eliminate trachoma, the leading infectious cause of blindness, the World Health Organization announced. It is the fourth country in Africa to stamp out the bacterial infection, after Ghana, Gambia and Togo. The WHO said in a...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
Voice of America
US Announces $170M for Rohingya Humanitarian Aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday the United States has allocated more than $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for ethnic Rohingyas living both inside and outside of Myanmar. In a statement, Blinken said the latest assistance package includes more than $93 million administered through the State Department...
Voice of America
Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN
United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
Voice of America
US Overtakes Uganda in Buying Kenyan Goods
Nairobi — New figures from Kenya's National Bureau of Statistics show the United States has overtaken Uganda as the largest buyer of Kenyan goods. The numbers from Kenya's National Bureau of Statistics show that between January and June 2022, Kenya's exports to the United States totaled 38.8 billion Kenyan shillings — the equivalent of about $321 million.
