Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Locals have built a wall that blocks access to a migrant shelter in Mexico.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
RELATED PEOPLE
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in the United States every month in one of the largest migrations from the island in decades, but a sometimes overlooked policy change during the Obama era is making it harder and more expensive for many of them to obtain legal immigration status.
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Washington Examiner
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis
Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
'This is a blessing - thank you, thank you': Despite liberals charges of human cruelty 50 illegal migrants tell of their delight at being given first Venezuelan food in three months at Cape Cod military base
A group of migrants expressed their joy at reaching the Cape Cod military base and enjoying a warm meal on Thursday after being shipped away from Martha's Vineyard. One of the 50 Venezuelans whisked from Martha's Vineyard to the Joint Base Cape Cod has been filmed expressing delight at eating his local food 'for the first time in three months'.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explainer: So, why are so many Venezuelans leaving their country?
MIAMI - In case you are wondering why you are hearing more about Venezuelan migrants lately, it is because the situation in the South American nation, once one of the richest nations on earth because of its petroleum exports, is now nearly unliveable for its citizens. An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. The migrants have been fleeing years of failed socio-economic policies by the repressive regime of Nicolas Maduro, which has taken basic freedoms away from its citizens in trying to emulate the Cuban model. Earlier this year, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas...
‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware
Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
Nine migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
Nine migrants who were trying to enter the United States have died, and 37 others have been rescued, after they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and...
Surge in Venezuelan nationals without U.S. sponsors driving migrant releases in El Paso
A sudden surge in encounters with Venezuelan nationals who have no U.S. sponsors – and the lack of nonprofit shelter space – has prompted the U.S. Border Patrol to release nearly 500 migrants in Downtown El Paso in the last two days.
Comments / 0