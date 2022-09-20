ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Magnus
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#United Nations#Economy#Foreign Policy#U S Mexico#Republican#Mexicans#Hondurans#Guatemalans
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

'This is a blessing - thank you, thank you': Despite liberals charges of human cruelty 50 illegal migrants tell of their delight at being given first Venezuelan food in three months at Cape Cod military base

A group of migrants expressed their joy at reaching the Cape Cod military base and enjoying a warm meal on Thursday after being shipped away from Martha's Vineyard. One of the 50 Venezuelans whisked from Martha's Vineyard to the Joint Base Cape Cod has been filmed expressing delight at eating his local food 'for the first time in three months'.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Miami

Explainer: So, why are so many Venezuelans leaving their country?

MIAMI - In case you are wondering why you are hearing more about Venezuelan migrants lately, it is because the situation in the South American nation, once one of the richest nations on earth because of its petroleum exports, is now nearly unliveable for its citizens. An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. The migrants have been fleeing years of failed socio-economic policies by the repressive regime of Nicolas Maduro, which has taken basic freedoms away from its citizens in trying to emulate the Cuban model. Earlier this year, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy