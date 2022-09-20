Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the impending arrival of the heart of spooky season. A new month means new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to throughout October. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on the service over the next few weeks.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
ComicBook
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere
The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.
ComicBook
Criminal Minds Revival Announces Premiere Date
Criminal Minds is coming back on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The reboot gets rolling on Thanksgiving Day with two new episodes according to the network. November 24 will see a ton of people looking for something to guide them into the later parts of their afternoon. (Turkey can be dangerous that way.) After the premiere with two episodes, fans can look forward to a new release every Thursday until the mid-season finale on December 15. From there, the show returns on January 12, 2023 with the second half of the season. Then, prepare yourself for the finale on February 9, 2023. There's a virtual Television Critics Association presentation today that will feature the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Erica Messer is aboard as shworunner and executive producer.
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
ComicBook
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Reveals Why Knuckles Doesn't Have a Super Form
Over the last 30 years, Sonic has used the power of the Chaos Emeralds many times to turn into Super Sonic, including in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Shadow the Hedgehog has even gotten in on the action, but for some reason, Sega has never revealed a Super form for Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles has been closely connected to the Chaos Emeralds and Master Emerald since his introduction, but it's something we've never seen in the games. In a new episode of the TailsTube video series, Tails asks why Knuckles has never attempted to use the Master Emerald's power in a similar manner.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season Review: Far From a Dead End
"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks the last episodes of The Walking Dead, AMC's flagship zombie drama that is coming to an end after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Billed by the cabler as an "epic eight-part conclusion" to television's highest-rated series in cable history, returning October 2nd on AMC and AMC+, the end begins at the beginning. The first two of a final eight episodes released to critics open with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) narrating a nostalgic vignette of flashes from Walking Dead years and seasons gone by, starting with the 2010 pilot, "Days Gone Bye."
ComicBook
The Boys Roasts Spider-Man: No Way Home's "More Fun Stuff" Version
Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has never shied away from making fun of the Marvel and DC movies that we all enjoy and now they've set their sights on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Boys is now roasting the blockbuster movie after Sony Pictures re-released the movie in theater with the "More Fun Stuff" edition, featuring a few extra minutes of footage. In a tweet the Vought International posted that their movie-in-a-show, Dawn of the Seven, is being "re-re-released" with "the fun cut." They once again foudn a way to get a shot in at Zack Snyder's Justice League and Disney+.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamers Are Furious Following New Changes; Some Threaten to Leave Platform
Twitch streamers are pretty furious following the company's decision to drastically change how much money it takes from content creators. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and that's largely because of the creators who have streamed on it for years. Without creative, entertaining creators, there would be no Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has rewarded its creators over the years with new features and money via donations, subscriptions, and more. Amazon even introduced a feature that allows viewers to connect their Amazon Prime accounts and give a streamer one free sub every month, pretty much giving the streamer free money.
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
ComicBook
3000 Scoundrels Board Game Reveals Release Date
Unexpected Games has finally announced when its anticipated new game 3000 Scoundrels will hit stores and tabletops, and fans can get their hands on the new Wild West engine-building game on October 7th. 3000 Scoundrels allows players to customize their experience with over 3000 combinations of Scoundrels that you can hire towards your quest for victory, but you'll also need to successfully bluff your opponents and utilize your crew's special abilities in hopes that you can walk away with the win. 3000 Scoundrels retails for $49.95 and can be pre-ordered from the Asmodee online store right here, and you can find the official description below.
ComicBook
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
ComicBook
PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.
Comments / 0