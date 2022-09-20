Virginia Governor Defends Plan to Restrict Rights of Transgender Public School Students

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered a masterful policy stroke last week. He revised Virginia’s model policy on accommodating students who identify as transgender. Via a bill passed in 2020 by the Virginia legislature, Youngkin’s Democratic predecessors created model policies for school districts that conformed to the demands of gender identity activists. Schools were to allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and play on sports teams based on gender identity, not the students' biological sex. Most troubling of all, the model policies implied that parents need not (and perhaps even should not) be consulted before a school engaged in the practice of "socially transitioning" a child. To paraphrase McAuliffe, the old model policy all but said, "We don’t think parents should have a say in whether their school treats their girl as a boy."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO