Virginia Governor Defends Plan to Restrict Rights of Transgender Public School Students

JarheadDI
3d ago
No need to defend yourself governor, you're doing the right thing, keep up the good work.
7
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Virginia Beach Wednesday for a listening session with the Hispanic Business community.
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education has released its school accreditation results for this year. The results show, 89 percent of schools have earned full accreditation - meaning those schools have effective educational programs according to the DOE. However, that number is down just three percent before...
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered a masterful policy stroke last week. He revised Virginia’s model policy on accommodating students who identify as transgender. Via a bill passed in 2020 by the Virginia legislature, Youngkin’s Democratic predecessors created model policies for school districts that conformed to the demands of gender identity activists. Schools were to allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and play on sports teams based on gender identity, not the students' biological sex. Most troubling of all, the model policies implied that parents need not (and perhaps even should not) be consulted before a school engaged in the practice of "socially transitioning" a child. To paraphrase McAuliffe, the old model policy all but said, "We don’t think parents should have a say in whether their school treats their girl as a boy."
During a visit to Leesburg on Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration’s new guidelines on transgender students, stating that the state’s new education model policies respect all students while also involving parents. “Parents must have a role in their children’s lives and, as these important decisions...
Hurtful, painful, unnecessary, and potentially deadly. That's what some are saying about Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposal to change policies for trans children in public schools.
Virginia’s general election is Nov. 8, but residents can cast their ballots now. Early in-person voting at local registrars' offices began Friday, Sept. 23 and will be available until Saturday, Nov. 5. Voters do not need to have a reason to vote early but will need to give their...
If you are not able to make it out to the polls on Nov. 8, early voting and absentee ballots will be available before Election Day. Check out our guide for registering and casting your vote early where you live.
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
A new D.C. street sign less than a mile from the Virginia border misspelled the commonwealth’s name. The sign at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 18th Street in Northwest spelled it “Virgina.”. The typo was a mistake by the contractor the D.C. Department of Transportation uses for...
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
An artificial intelligence company is investing $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, which will create more than 100 new jobs in the process.
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
