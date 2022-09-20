The U.N. says thousands of people have been displaced by the conflict in Ethiopia's Oromia region, where the rebel Oromo Liberation Army has been launching attacks since June, while Amhara region militias have been accused of abuses against civilians. Henry Wilkins visited a displacement camp in Debre Birhan to speak to those fleeing the conflict, with new arrivals coming every day.

AFRICA ・ 1 DAY AGO