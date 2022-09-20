Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Families Mourn as Scores Die on Lebanon Migrant Boat
At least 71 people died when the migrant boat they were aboard sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, the Lebanese transport minister said, as search operations continued Friday. It marks the deadliest such voyage yet from Lebanon, where mounting economic desperation has led many...
Voice of America
Women in Turkey Protest Iranian Woman's Death
A group of Iranians living in Istanbul and Turkish citizens gathered Wednesday in front of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran. Istanbul police, who on Tuesday repeatedly dispersed groups that gathered in Taksim Square, watched the action from...
Voice of America
US Lawmakers Assail Iran on Death of Woman in Morality Police Custody
Washington — Key U.S. lawmakers are rebuking Iran for its human rights record in the aftermath of the death of a young woman while held in captivity by the country's morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab. The lawmakers rebuffed claims by Iranian President...
Voice of America
Iran Demonstrations Hit Home for Diaspora Women
Paris — As Iranian women bare their heads and burn Islamic veils in demonstrations that have met nationwide repression, hopes and emotions are also running high among those living abroad. In Iran, at least 17 people have died in protests that broke out after Iranian authorities announced the death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Morality Police
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against seven Iranian security and morality police officials on Thursday, accusing them of violating the rights of women, civil society activists and peaceful protesters. The new sanctions target the head of Iran's notorious morality police, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the force's director...
Voice of America
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Warning as Protests Over Woman's Death Spread
Dubai — Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the Islamic Republic's judiciary on Thursday to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumors" about a young woman whose death in police custody has triggered nationwide protests. Protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles earlier...
Voice of America
US Announces $170M for Rohingya Humanitarian Aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday the United States has allocated more than $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for ethnic Rohingyas living both inside and outside of Myanmar. In a statement, Blinken said the latest assistance package includes more than $93 million administered through the State Department...
Voice of America
Experts: Putin’s Mobilization Breaks Pact with Russian People
Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Why Are Iranian Women Burning Their Hijabs?
After an Iranian woman died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, women across the country have been cutting their hair and burning their hijabs in protest. Written by Elizabeth Walsh, designed by Erika Ayala.
Voice of America
Calls for Iran to Free Female Photojournalist Detained at Protest
Iranian and international media rights organizations are calling on Tehran to release a photojournalist who reported on her own arrest while covering protests. Yalda Moaiery, who has covered conflict and natural disasters in countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, was detained while documenting unrest in the Iranian capital on Monday.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Boys Wounded in Russian Missile Strike Struggle to Recover
Russia’s war on Ukraine is taking a brutal toll on its people. VOA recently met two young brothers, ages 8 and 14, at a Lviv hospital. The two lost their parents and were severely injured in a Russian missile strike. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. VOA footage by Yuriy Dankevych.
Voice of America
Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated
United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
Voice of America
Flood Victims in Pakistan Face Threat of Diseases
Displaced by some of the worst flooding in years, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis now face the threat of disease. Infections are on the rise due to unsanitary conditions, and health facilities damaged by historic rains are struggling to cope. VOA's Sarah Zaman has more.
Voice of America
Jolie: ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Devastation of Pakistan Floods
Islamabad — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Wednesday joined Pakistan in pushing the international community to step up aid for victims of the country’s historic flooding, which has affected roughly 33 million people. “I've never seen anything like this. … I am overwhelmed,” said Jolie, a goodwill ambassador...
Voice of America
North Korea Denies Selling Weapons to Russia
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea on Thursday denied sending weapons to Russia, accusing the United States of spreading rumors about such a sale to tarnish Pyongyang’s image. U.S. officials earlier this month said Russia was in the process of “purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from...
Voice of America
UN Rights Expert: International Community Fails People of Myanmar in Face of Mass Atrocities
GENEVA — A human rights expert blasted the international community in a report released Thursday for failing to protect and uphold the rights of the people of Myanmar in the face of mass atrocities allegedly committed by the country’s military rulers. In his report, U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom...
Voice of America
Spiraling Violence in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region Sees Thousands Displaced
The U.N. says thousands of people have been displaced by the conflict in Ethiopia's Oromia region, where the rebel Oromo Liberation Army has been launching attacks since June, while Amhara region militias have been accused of abuses against civilians. Henry Wilkins visited a displacement camp in Debre Birhan to speak to those fleeing the conflict, with new arrivals coming every day.
Voice of America
China's Anti-COVID Policies in Tibet Trigger Resentment, Rare Online Outcry
Washington — The harsh COVID-19 containment restrictions China is imposing across Tibet are leading to public resentment in the capital of Lhasa, where residents who have tested positive are being quarantined in empty stadiums, schools, warehouses and unfinished buildings. Beijing's actions in Tibet reflect the draconian "zero-covid" policy of...
Voice of America
1 Killed at Rally Against M23 Rebels in Eastern Congo
GOMA, DR CONGO — One person was killed and two others wounded in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday during a demonstration against the M23 rebel group, local officials said. Civil society groups staged the rally in the town of Rutshuru in North Kivu province to protest the...
Voice of America
Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced
Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
Comments / 0