Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel
Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit
Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere
The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Yellowjackets Director Joins Andor Season 2
The first season of Star Wars: Andor debuted this week, and takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the series showrunner, but he doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum will be tackling some of the second season. According to Gilroy, Ariel Kleiman, who helmed the "Flight of the Bumblebee" episode of Yellowjackets as well as episodes of Top of the Lake, The Resort, and more, is already lined up for Andor.
ComicBook
Criminal Minds Revival Announces Premiere Date
Criminal Minds is coming back on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The reboot gets rolling on Thanksgiving Day with two new episodes according to the network. November 24 will see a ton of people looking for something to guide them into the later parts of their afternoon. (Turkey can be dangerous that way.) After the premiere with two episodes, fans can look forward to a new release every Thursday until the mid-season finale on December 15. From there, the show returns on January 12, 2023 with the second half of the season. Then, prepare yourself for the finale on February 9, 2023. There's a virtual Television Critics Association presentation today that will feature the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Erica Messer is aboard as shworunner and executive producer.
ComicBook
Goldeneye's Pierce Brosnan on New James Bond Actor: "I Don't Care"
Once you enter the rare camp of being a former James Bond actor you find yourself with a list of questions you will be asked for the rest of time; "What do you think of the new Bond movie? What do you think of the new Bond actor? Who should BE the new Bond actor?" Having played Ian Flemming's spy for four movies in the 1990s and 2000s, Pierce Brosnan is one of the actors with such a litany of questions asked of him with frequency and his latest answer is perhaps the final time he'll offer a reply. Speaking in an interview with GQ UK for a profile, Brosnan was asked who should take over Bond now that Daniel Craig has hung up his coat, his answer didn't disappoint.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 6 Gives Jen Her Comic-Accurate Nickname
We're now two-thirds of the way through the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which has been building upon the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in an epic detail. While weaving in some hilarious and bizarre elements from the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show has managed to work in some key parts of Jen's comic canon — including her most beloved nickname. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
Comments / 0