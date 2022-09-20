ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0i3Ql0Cd00

Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30.

The official said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign off on it but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well as ending random COVID-19 testing at airports. Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

When new populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was announced as the party's leader in Ottawa this month the loudest cheer he got from supporters was when he said he would get rid of the ArriveCan app.

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

New York City announces end to private sector vaccine requirement

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday he is ending the city's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private-sector workers starting Nov. 1. Adams said while city government workers will still need to be vaccinated, the city has done a good enough job of limiting the effects of the coronavirus that it no longer needs the private-sector restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’

Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Poilievre
Person
Justin Trudeau
960 The Ref

By declaring the pandemic 'over,' Biden only stated the obvious, White House says

WASHINGTON — They were the four words that caused a national furor, four words that addressed an issue of intense contention with immense political stakes. "The pandemic is over," President Biden told 60 Minutes in an interview on Sunday, as he walked the otherwise empty floor of the Detroit Auto Show with interviewer Scott Pelley. Neither wore a mask, or kept the kind of distance that public health officials once mandated to keep the virus from spreading.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands

Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. The storm was blamed for at least four direct deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where it unleashed torrential rain in Puerto Rico, leaving vast numbers of people without power or water and hundreds of thousands scraping mud out of their homes following what authorities described as "historic" flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Associated Press#Arrivecan#The Blue Jays#Conservative
CBS News

CDC finds 4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable

The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the United States are preventable, according to a new report. For more than 4 out of 5 women who died during pregnancy, during delivery or up to a year postpartum -- more than 84% -- death could have been avoided with "reasonable changes" by health care providers, the community, the patient or others.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

Employers sit out latest COVID vaccine booster push

Employers are not-so-mysteriously staying quiet about the latest COVID vaccine rollout. The big picture: While some companies have already quietly rolled back mandates, the White House earlier this month called on businesses to encourage worker access to the new bivalent COVID booster. So far, the response has been slow — seemingly putting an end to employers' active role in combating the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Hill

Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’

A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

U.N. chief warns of 'a winter of global discontent'

NEW YORK — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that war, famine and climate change are setting the stage for "a winter of global discontent" in his remarks opening the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday morning. Speaking to a crowd that included heads of state, many of whom...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed hikes interest rates, Walmart ramps up hiring, gas prices rise

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq choppy after Fed raises rates. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points. Bank CEOs appear on Capitol Hill, talk economy, lending. Coverage for this event has ended. Twitch to ban some streaming crypto gambling sites. SymbolPriceChange%Change. AMZN$121.25-0.94-0.77. Amazon unit Twitch is updating its...
STOCKS
POLITICO

Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation

Stella Rouse is professor of government and politics and associate director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Shibley Telhami is distinguished scholar-teacher, professor of government and politics, and director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Christian nationalism, a belief that the United States was...
RELIGION
Reuters

EU health regulator says COVID pandemic not over

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An official at the European Union's drugs regulator said on Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic was not over, contradicting U.S. President Joe Biden, and that a planned vaccination campaign in the region during the cold season was key to fighting it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

840K+
Followers
179K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy