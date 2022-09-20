Fundraisers help Sand Springs crash victims’ families

Several local businesses are raising money to help the families of three teens killed in a wreck last week in Sand Springs .

“It’s a parent's worst nightmare,” said Philip Schrepel.

Schrepel owns Diamond Detail in Sand Springs. While his business has been around for about six years, he’s lived in the community his entire life and even went to Charles Page High School.

“When I saw all the news of what happened, it kind of hit home for me,” Schrepel said.

He says he felt compelled to help the families of the teens who were injured or killed last week.

Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver all died in the wreck. Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers have been released from the hospital and are home recovering.

2 News Oklahoma Charles High School students Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver all died in the wreck Thursday in Sand Springs. Sept. 20, 2022.

“Heartbreak. I can’t even imagine,” Schrepel said.

He is putting together a car wash fundraiser at his business Saturday at 9 a.m. All of the money will help the families of the teens.

“I’m part of this community,” said Michelle Wallace. “I live close by, and I just felt in my heart I needed to help.”

Wallace knew immediately she wanted to raise money when she heard about the week last week. She designed a t-shirt that reads "Sandite Strong" with the victims' names inside a heart.

2 News Oklahoma A t-shirt that reads "Sandite Strong" with the names of the three teens killed in the Sand Springs crash written inside a heart. Sept. 20, 2022.

“As a community, we’re strong and we always come together to help each other whenever it’s necessary,” Wallace said.

The shirts will be on sale for the next week and a half. 100% of the proceeds will be split among the five teen families. You can message Michelle on Facebook if you’d like a shirt.

“These families need us now more than ever,” Wallace said.

All three students who died will be laid to rest this week. Ethan Gibson’s funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Cyra will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Thursday. Kylee’s funeral is at 11 Friday morning.

