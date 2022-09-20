ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMd Weather for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmzRi_0i3QkkQ300

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind is around seven mph.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy