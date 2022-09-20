ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPx63_0i3Qkgt900

RICHMOND, Va. -- One was a Virginia State Trooper who lost his life in the line of duty. The other was a teenager who died after a long battle with cancer.

Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.

The annual “Be Like Mike” car show took place Sunday at Rocky Oak Farm in Powhatan. Mike was VSP Special Agent Mike Walter, who was shot and killed in Richmond in May of 2017.

But there was another name attached to this year’s event as well.

Kieran Hathaway died in January at the age of 18, 15 years after he has diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma. CBS 6 had been following his journey for more than a decade.

There was a bond between Kieran and Mike. Kieran was formerly a wrestler at the Blackhawk Gym. Mike was one of his coaches .

The car show was organized by Mike’s wife, Jaime, and Seay’s Autobody.

The proceeds from this year’s event benefit the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation , a nonprofit that offers support services to children fighting cancer in the Richmond area, and their families.

Anyone who would like to donate can reach out to Wes at Seay’s Autobody, 804-833-1644, or Zach at the Blackhawk Gym, 518-683-3955.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle

Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
VICTORIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
City
Powhatan, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Trooper#Cbs#Rocky Oak Farm#The Blackhawk Gym#Autobody
FOX59

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
RICHMOND, IN
NBC12

RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, around 10:17 p.m., an officer reported seeing a man driving recklessly on a golf cart in the area of North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue. The officer...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy