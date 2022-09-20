Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- One was a Virginia State Trooper who lost his life in the line of duty. The other was a teenager who died after a long battle with cancer.

Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.

The annual “Be Like Mike” car show took place Sunday at Rocky Oak Farm in Powhatan. Mike was VSP Special Agent Mike Walter, who was shot and killed in Richmond in May of 2017.

But there was another name attached to this year’s event as well.

Kieran Hathaway died in January at the age of 18, 15 years after he has diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma. CBS 6 had been following his journey for more than a decade.

There was a bond between Kieran and Mike. Kieran was formerly a wrestler at the Blackhawk Gym. Mike was one of his coaches .

The car show was organized by Mike’s wife, Jaime, and Seay’s Autobody.

The proceeds from this year’s event benefit the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation , a nonprofit that offers support services to children fighting cancer in the Richmond area, and their families.

Anyone who would like to donate can reach out to Wes at Seay’s Autobody, 804-833-1644, or Zach at the Blackhawk Gym, 518-683-3955.