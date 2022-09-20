ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of injured Utah player sues Little League, bunk bed maker

By KSTU Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The family of the Utah player who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Penn Live and the Associated Press reported that a Philadelphia-based law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson and his parents, Jace and Nancy. They are suing Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son.

The negligence lawsuit claims there was no railing on the top bunk, the Associated Press reported.

John Savoy & Son — operating as Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport — is accused by the plaintiffs of selling “dangerous and defective” bunk beds that “caused significant and permanent injuries" to the boy.

Oliverson fractured his skull when he fell out of his dormitory bunk bed on Aug. 15 in Williamsport.

On Aug. 17, Little League organizers announced the removal of the bunk beds from the dormitories.

The family's lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, told the Associated Press that since the fall, he's undergone three operations and battled a staph infection.

Fulginiti told the news outlet that it's been hard for the family, who announced on social media Monday that the 12-year-old had returned home.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for punitive damages and for the boy’s care.

Spencer Burt at KSTU first reported this story.

mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
abc27.com

2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
CAMP HILL, PA
DC News Now

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
titantime.org

Is The Fair Safe?

2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop

Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

