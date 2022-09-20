ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
MONTVALE, NJ
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY

