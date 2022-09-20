Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Crossing guard crisis averted after News 12 report, parent complaints in Mt. Vernon
Parents and students were relieved Friday morning when they encountered crossing guards in front of the STEAM Academy in Mount Vernon.
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
talkofthesound.com
Westchester EMS Provider Hacked in One of the Largest U.S. Healthcare Ransomware Attacks of 2022
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
False fire alarm forces Middletown students, teachers to stand in rain
A fire alarm caused Orange County elementary school students to evacuate and stand in the heavy rain on Wednesday.
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
New York City opening 'humanitarian relief centers' for asylum seekers amid surge of migrant buses
Two centers will open in the coming weeks. Orchard Beach will open first, serving adults, and a second location is still being finalized.
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
‘You have to close your windows.’ Orangetown residents disturbed by sewage plant odor since August
Neighbors in Orangetown say they are not able to go outdoors because of an overpowering, disgusting smell that's coming from the Rockland sewage plant since August.
