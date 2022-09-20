ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO