Williamsport, PA

Family of injured Utah player sues Little League, bunk bed maker

By KSTU Staff
 3 days ago
The family of the Utah player who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Penn Live and the Associated Press reported that a Philadelphia-based law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson and his parents, Jace and Nancy. They are suing Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son.

The negligence lawsuit claims there was no railing on the top bunk, the Associated Press reported.

John Savoy & Son — operating as Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport — is accused by the plaintiffs of selling “dangerous and defective” bunk beds that “caused significant and permanent injuries" to the boy.

Oliverson fractured his skull when he fell out of his dormitory bunk bed on Aug. 15 in Williamsport.

On Aug. 17, Little League organizers announced the removal of the bunk beds from the dormitories.

The family's lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, told the Associated Press that since the fall, he's undergone three operations and battled a staph infection.

Fulginiti told the news outlet that it's been hard for the family, who announced on social media Monday that the 12-year-old had returned home.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for punitive damages and for the boy’s care.

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child missing from Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pills stolen shortly after victim's prescription is filled

Muncy, Pa. — Someone got into a victim's unlocked car at a pharmacy parking lot and stole prescription oxycodone pills, according to state police. The victim contacted state police on Sept. 15 and reported he was parked at CVS at 201 Muncy Creek Boulevard when the theft occurred. The victim told police that the prescription had just been filled on Sept. 14. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MUNCY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident

LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman dragged out of store by backpack straps

Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack. Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said. Officer Cody...
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead

A New Jersey man who went missing during a family camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead near the area where he disappeared from. Last Sunday, Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was reported missing after his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and could not find him around 10:24 a.m. local time, Pennsylvania State Police told Patch and NJ1015.com.
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
