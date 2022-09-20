Read full article on original website
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Three suspects arrested in Battle Creek drive by murder of two year old
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police announced on Friday they have arrested three young people in their mid- to late-teens in Tuesday morning’s drive by shooting death in the 100 block of Cliff Street of two-year-old Kai Turner. All three suspects are from Battle Creek and...
Ottawa County deputies look for man who offered a ride to 11-year-old on bike
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff deputies began the search for a man who caused suspicion Thursday for offering a ride to a boy on a bike. A 11-year-old was riding his bike in the area of Blair Street and Rainbow's End Lane around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
Police investigate motorcycle crashes in Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened in West Michigan Wednesday night. The first happened in Berrien County around 6:45 p.m. in Watervliet Township. A woman from Kalamazoo driving a Kia and a man from Watervliet on a motorcycle collided at the intersection...
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 5 years for buying 28 guns with stolen identity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for buying dozens of guns through the use of a stolen identity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan. We’re told 39-year-old David Tillman Deloach pleaded guilty...
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
Shooting seriously injures teenage girl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek
In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
Kzoo man sentenced for illegally buying 28 guns
A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using a stolen identity to buy dozens of handguns.
Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles
NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
