Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Police investigate motorcycle crashes in Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened in West Michigan Wednesday night. The first happened in Berrien County around 6:45 p.m. in Watervliet Township. A woman from Kalamazoo driving a Kia and a man from Watervliet on a motorcycle collided at the intersection...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
#Molotov Cocktail#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Safety#Violent Crime
WWMTCw

Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek

In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles

NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
KALAMAZOO, MI

