ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

What’s next after extension of temporary block on Ohio’s abortion ban

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvgjL_0i3Qj3mO00

KETTERING — The Women’s Med Center in Kettering had been scheduled to halt abortion services by Sept. 14 and halt operations altogether next month after the United States Supreme Court send abortion decisions back to the individual states. That is now on hold after a judge extended a temporary block on Ohio’s law banning abortions.

Several groups, including the Women’s Med Center and the ACLU of Ohio, challenged the law, filing complaints to the Ohio Supreme Court and a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge. Its an example of what legal experts call “Forum Shopping.”

“What they will do is pick the court that they feel might be more advantageous to them,” Tom Hagel, University of Dayton law professor, said.

A Hamilton County judge granted a temporary block restraining order lasting until Sept. 28, but an ACLU spokesperson told News Center 7 that Judge Christian Jenkins stated that he will extend the order through Oct. 21 during a status conference. The judge also said he’d set a preliminary injunction hearing on Oct. 7.

The Women’s Med Center has seen a surge of patients from a handful of states since the temporary block was put in place. On Monday, the center saw 30 patients.

Those opposing abortions were also still in place in front of the center on Monday and Tuesday. A Dayton Right to Life spokesperson told News Center 7 that the law was debated and argued by both sides for 10 years.

“It is a fair and just law that was initiated by the people, passed by our elected officials and signed by the Governor. It is quite remarkable that the judge has deemed himself worthy to silence the will of millions of Ohioans,” a Dayton Right to Life spokesperson said.

Hagel said it would be unusual for a judge to issue more than one or two extensions a temporary restraining order before hearing arguments on the case, but even his ruling would not be final as one of both sides would likely appeal any initial decision.

“Regardless of how long it strings out, it is ultimately going to end up in the Ohio Supreme Court,” Hagel.

The judge will collect arguments from both sides, the attorney general will represent Ohio and hold a preliminary injunction hearing on Oct. 7. His decision would likely be appealed to a Cincinnati area Court of Appeals and then the Ohio Supreme Court.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Hamilton County, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Kettering, OH
Government
City
Kettering, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC News

Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional

An Indiana judge sided with the ACLU’s argument that the new abortion ban law in the state is unconstitutional. The judge blocked the ban and said it impacts the liberty and privacy of women and girls. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “we plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana.”Sept. 23, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The Women S Med Center#The Ohio Supreme Court#University Of Dayton#News Center 7
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
WDTN

How Ohio compares to other states giving inflations payouts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas. Ohioans aren’t getting quite the same treatment as Californians gettings $1,050 inflation relief checks […]
OHIO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Prosecutor Suspended by DeSantis Loses Bid to Get Job Back (3)

A federal judge on Monday denied a motion to immediately reinstate a Florida prosecutor suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for pledging not to enforce the state’s abortion laws, allowing the case to proceed to trial. The action followed a decision in Indiana to remove from an abortion case a...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy