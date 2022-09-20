Read full article on original website
Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Missing Salinas woman might be in the Big Sur area
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman. Areli Garcia, 25, left her house in Salinas on Thursday and has not been seen since. Police believe Garcia may be in the Big Sur area. Anyone with information is asked...
KSBW.com
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
KSBW.com
Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month
Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th. It’s a time to honor the contributions and cultures of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Nearly 50% of residents on the Central Coast identify as Hispanic. Local...
KSBW.com
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
KSBW.com
Official Rules: California International Airshow Sweepstakes
No purchase necessary. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered by or associated with Apple Inc. or its affiliated entities. 2. ELIGIBILITY:. California International Airshow...
KSBW.com
Pregnant woman killed while crossing the road in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. Watsonville police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian Thursday night before crashing into an SUV. The collision happened before 8:30 p.m. on South Green Valley Road, between Loma Prieta and Carey avenues, according to Watsonville Police. Police reported on Friday...
Hollister fire responding to aircraft emergency at Hollister Municipal Airport
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister fire said they are responding to an aircraft emergency at the Hollister Municipal Airport. The call came at about 10:54 a.m. Friday. It is still unclear what that emergency is. This is a developing story. The post Hollister fire responding to aircraft emergency at Hollister Municipal Airport appeared first on KION546.
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff
Nineteenth century Santa Clara County Sheriff John Hicks Adams is the subject of a new book, “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns, and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State.”. Author William Briggs, a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton, compiled Adams’ story from original journals, personal interviews with descendants, and period and contemporary sources to illustrate Adams’ life, set against the sweep of American expansion west and the early days of California statehood. The book also explores such topics as slavery, relations with Native Americans and the challenges of Mexican Californios to preserve their heritage.
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
KSBW.com
Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
Student Lookout: The Bagelry, Midtown Friday and a giant squid
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you great bagels on a budget, some fun events happening this weekend, including Midtown Friday and some unique Santa Cruz spots and fun facts.
KSBW.com
Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 21, 2022
KING CITY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated has partnered with Operation: Care and Comfort and will be collecting items to be sent to servicemen and women serving overseas on Oct. 4. Anyone who would like to participate can drop off items for the troops at the Rustler/Tribune newspaper office, 522-B Broadway St. in King City, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the King City Library, 402 Broadway St.; or call 831-385-1333 to arrange a pick up. A list of desired items is also available at those locations. Money donations can be cash, check or money order made payable to Operation: Care and Comfort.
cdrecycler.com
Sonray Machinery to offer Case Construction Equipment
Sonsray Machinery’s store in Salinas, California, has been focused on Case IH agriculture equipment, but it is now expanding its offerings to include Case Construction Equipment (Case CE). Customers can conveniently find both equipment lines under one roof. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped for new and used sales, rentals,...
