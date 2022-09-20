ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Missing Salinas woman might be in the Big Sur area

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman. Areli Garcia, 25, left her house in Salinas on Thursday and has not been seen since. Police believe Garcia may be in the Big Sur area. Anyone with information is asked...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th. It’s a time to honor the contributions and cultures of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Nearly 50% of residents on the Central Coast identify as Hispanic. Local...
SEASIDE, CA
Watsonville, CA
Government
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Government
KSBW.com

Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone

SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Official Rules: California International Airshow Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered by or associated with Apple Inc. or its affiliated entities. 2. ELIGIBILITY:. California International Airshow...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Pregnant woman killed while crossing the road in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. Watsonville police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian Thursday night before crashing into an SUV. The collision happened before 8:30 p.m. on South Green Valley Road, between Loma Prieta and Carey avenues, according to Watsonville Police. Police reported on Friday...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff

Nineteenth century Santa Clara County Sheriff John Hicks Adams is the subject of a new book, “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns, and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State.”. Author William Briggs, a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton, compiled Adams’ story from original journals, personal interviews with descendants, and period and contemporary sources to illustrate Adams’ life, set against the sweep of American expansion west and the early days of California statehood. The book also explores such topics as slavery, relations with Native Americans and the challenges of Mexican Californios to preserve their heritage.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 21, 2022

KING CITY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated has partnered with Operation: Care and Comfort and will be collecting items to be sent to servicemen and women serving overseas on Oct. 4. Anyone who would like to participate can drop off items for the troops at the Rustler/Tribune newspaper office, 522-B Broadway St. in King City, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the King City Library, 402 Broadway St.; or call 831-385-1333 to arrange a pick up. A list of desired items is also available at those locations. Money donations can be cash, check or money order made payable to Operation: Care and Comfort.
KING CITY, CA
cdrecycler.com

Sonray Machinery to offer Case Construction Equipment

Sonsray Machinery’s store in Salinas, California, has been focused on Case IH agriculture equipment, but it is now expanding its offerings to include Case Construction Equipment (Case CE). Customers can conveniently find both equipment lines under one roof. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped for new and used sales, rentals,...
SALINAS, CA

