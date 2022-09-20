ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

‘Hit or miss’: Some areas around Sacramento got 2 inches of rain from storm, others much less

By Jacqueline Pinedo
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FOX40

UC Davis recovering from storm-caused damage

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis shared on Tuesday that Monday’s storm caused widespread damage across the university’s campus. Crews began addressing power outages, internet outages and flooding in several of the buildings campuses on Tuesday, according to UC Davis. UC Davis said that an underground transformer near Mrak Hall failed just after 5 p.m. […]
DAVIS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

PG&E equipment blamed for Mosquito Fire, California’s largest wildfire in 2022, in lawsuit

Pacific Gas and Electric equipment is again in the crosshairs, blamed in a new lawsuit for igniting the destructive Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire has so far charred nearly 80,000 acres. The troubled utility which was found criminally responsible for its equipment’s role in a series of wildfires including 2018’s Camp Fire that leveled much of the town of Paradise and remains the deadliest in California history, is again being accused of putting dollars over public safety.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large sinkhole was caused by burst water main in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage.  Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.  SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in

Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

