‘Hit or miss’: Some areas around Sacramento got 2 inches of rain from storm, others much less

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage. Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO