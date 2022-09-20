‘Hit or miss’: Some areas around Sacramento got 2 inches of rain from storm, others much less

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire updates: Rain departs after boosting containment; assistance for victims
Firefighters have made substantial progress this week in containing the Mosquito Fire, as a storm system brought several inches of rain to the Northern California foothills and allowed the last remaining mandatory evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties to be lifted. The wildfire grew slightly Wednesday, reaching 76,539...
KCRA.com
Water wasters under fire: Complaints over Sacramento water misuse more than double in past year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the state’s water worries continue, more Californians are getting serious about saving water. In Sacramento, the city said more people are turning off the tap and keeping an eye on their neighbors. “People are definitely more aware, they know what to do and what...
UC Davis recovering from storm-caused damage
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis shared on Tuesday that Monday’s storm caused widespread damage across the university’s campus. Crews began addressing power outages, internet outages and flooding in several of the buildings campuses on Tuesday, according to UC Davis. UC Davis said that an underground transformer near Mrak Hall failed just after 5 p.m. […]
KCRA.com
Northern California Tuesday rain timeline: What to expect in the Sierra and Valley
Our weather team says rain showers will hang around the Sierra on Tuesday, while the Valley has a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The best chance of showers will be in higher elevations but rainfall rates will be lower than they were on Monday. Showers are expected in the Sierra on Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PG&E equipment blamed for Mosquito Fire, California’s largest wildfire in 2022, in lawsuit
Pacific Gas and Electric equipment is again in the crosshairs, blamed in a new lawsuit for igniting the destructive Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire has so far charred nearly 80,000 acres. The troubled utility which was found criminally responsible for its equipment’s role in a series of wildfires including 2018’s Camp Fire that leveled much of the town of Paradise and remains the deadliest in California history, is again being accused of putting dollars over public safety.
sacramentocityexpress.com
What does this early-season rain mean for your watering schedule? Here’s a reminder
City Utilities staff are reminding residents that watering landscapes is not allowed for a 48-hour period after it rains more than one-eighth of an inch. The rule is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which applies to residents and businesses. “This recent early-season rainstorm is a good reminder...
abc10.com
Should Californians be worried after recent earthquakes in other parts of the world?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 17, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the east coast of Taiwan. Two days later, the west coast of Mexico was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude quake, followed by a 6.8 earthquake. We're no strangers to earthquakes here in California. We all know about...
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
11 People Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba City (Yuba City, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Yuba City on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
Large sinkhole was caused by burst water main in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage. Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Going to the Farm-to-Fork Festival? Watch out for these closed roads around Capitol Mall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Farm-to-Fork Street Festival kicks off two days of music, food and drinks starting Friday, Sept. 23, at the Capitol Mall. The festival begins at 4 p.m on Friday and will end at 9 p.m., and on Saturday it starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Although the festival has […]
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Sacramento on Monday. The crash happened on the 8800 block of Fruitridge Road at around 3:30 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
KSBW.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least three children were involved in...
