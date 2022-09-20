ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!

NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

A Ralph Lauren-Inspired Nashville Home You Need to See

For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”
NASHVILLE, TN
sae.edu

In Case You Missed It: KISS Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert featuring SAE Institute Nashville Faculty and Students

On Saturday, September 10th, SIR Studios in Nashville hosted the “KISS Cancer Goodbye Benefit’ online event with special guest, former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent. The concert also featured a handful of national and local Nashville talent including our very own Student Success Manager, Ben Hans of Mr. Big and Entertainment Business Program Chair, Anthony Corder who performed with the All Star Band.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Modern Masterpiece on a Flat 5 Acre in Nashville with Privacy and Luxury Asks for $3.975M

The House in Nashville is equipped with designer finishes and custom features, and surrounds a heated pool and spa, now available for sale. This home located at 2616 Tiffany Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,782 square feet of living spaces. Call Shane Tallant – VILLAGE – (Phone: 615-955-0491) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
boxofficepro.com

EVO Entertainment to Open Nashville Location

Southwest Value Partners and AEG have announced an agreement with Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group to open a more than 48,000 square-foot experiential cinema and entertainment destination at the 18-acre development Nashville Yards. Slated to open in late 2024, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards is set to include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, along with a bowling alley, restaurant and bar, private event spaces, gaming and attractions. EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will occupy one floor of the creative office building centrally located in Nashville Yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Brentwood Contestant Competes on The Amazing Race 34 (New Season)

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicked off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE this week, on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday Sept. 21st (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. )
BRENTWOOD, TN
Fast Casual

Pokemoto opens 1st Tennessee location

Pokemoto Hawaiian, owned by Muscle Maker Inc., has opened its first Tennessee location in Gallatin at 1025 Nashville Pike. The restaurant features the brand's fresh interior design, which includes hues of greens, blues and oranges with ukuleles and tunas on the walls providing a Hawaiian-centric vibe for guests, franchisee Amindra Wijayanayake said in a company press release.
GALLATIN, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Doodles Kitchen & Bakery in Murfreesboro

Doodles Kitchen & Bakery held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 117 E. Vine Street in Murfreesboro. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery (formerly Vine Street Market), just off the downtown square in Murfreesboro, is a prepared food and takeout style market. They offer ready-to-eat items such as chicken salad, pimento cheese, salads, sandwiches, etc…
MURFREESBORO, TN

