Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Driver crashes into Dallas police car overnight, driver and officer not seriously hurt
A Dallas police officer is okay after his squad car was struck on Central Expressway in Uptown overnight. Just past midnight, a couple of Dallas squad cars were pulled off on the shoulder
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
fox4news.com
Man accused of killing Garland girl, 13, in drunk driving crash out on bond
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man accused of driving under the influence, causing a head-on crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother, is out of jail Thursday night. Jeremy Spencer, who had a bond set at $450,000, paid the amount he needed to get out of jail...
Two men die in South Dallas shooting
Two men are dead in a double homicide in South Dallas Thursday. A man named Cory Lucien was found dead at an address on Casey Street about a mile south of Fair Park
fox4news.com
Shots fired after fight at Carrollton Burger King forces nearby schools into 'secure hold'
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police closed down parts of Josey Lane and nearby schools went into a "secure hold" for about an hour after there were reports of shots fired in the area. The reported shots were heard in the area of Josey Lane and Tartan Drive. Police say the...
Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
fox4news.com
Video shows 18-wheeler falling from overpass in fiery crash
Another driver managed to record a fiery crash that left the driver of an 18-wheeler dead in Collin County. The video shows the big rig out of control. It flies over the concrete barrier where it catches on fire and then crashes down onto the street below.
Dallas police issue murder warrant in connection with fatal shooting of elderly man
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant in connection with the September 10, 2022, fatal shooting of an elderly man. At approximately 2:57 a.m., on September 10, 2022, the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 63-year-old Granville Davis unresponsive in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
12-year-old Parker County girl shoots father after plotting with friend to murder families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 12-year-old Weatherford girl and her father have been hospitalized with gun shot wounds after sheriff's deputies say the girl plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier says the deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl...
Man gets life for killing 28-year-old woman in crash as he fled Garland police
DALLAS — A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly crash as he fled police in Garland last year, officials announced Monday. A jury found Bobby Lee Murphy guilty of murder and returned a sentence of life in prison, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
Irving police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at high school
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line. According to police, officers...
Dallas Police Department officer trainee arrested, charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas Police Department police officer trainee was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the department announced Thursday. On September 21, 2022, Police Officer Trainee Maricela Guzman was arrested by fellow members of the Dallas Police Department and charged...
Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
Boswell High School student facing charges after stabbing classmate
A Boswell High School student is facing charges for stabbing a classmate on campus Wednesday. Investigators say they were arguing over a girl.
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
Human remains found in Dallas County field ID'd as missing woman
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that human remains found in an open field in August have been identified as those of a missing woman. A spokesperson for the department said that on Aug. 7, human remains were found in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Forensic scientists and police were able to identify the remains as those of Sydney Palmer, a Black woman who was 26 years old when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021.The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working with Dallas police to investigate the case.Anyone with information about Palmer's disappearance is asked to contact either department.
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
