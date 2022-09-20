ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
FORT WORTH, TX
MyTexasDaily

Dallas police issue murder warrant in connection with fatal shooting of elderly man

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant in connection with the September 10, 2022, fatal shooting of an elderly man. At approximately 2:57 a.m., on September 10, 2022, the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 63-year-old Granville Davis unresponsive in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Human remains found in Dallas County field ID'd as missing woman

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that human remains found in an open field in August have been identified as those of a missing woman. A spokesperson for the department said that on Aug. 7, human remains were found in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Forensic scientists and police were able to identify the remains as those of Sydney Palmer, a Black woman who was 26 years old when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021.The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working with Dallas police to investigate the case.Anyone with information about Palmer's disappearance is asked to contact either department.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
