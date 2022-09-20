ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

WLOX

Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard. Investigators say Axel Cox was trying to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door. The federal indictment says the Dec. 3, 2020...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Jackson County, MS
Jackson County, MS
WKRG News 5

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspected fentanyl overdose death has MCSO sending out warning to others

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is making an urgent plea following a suspected fentanyl overdose death. Deputies responded to 6950 March Pointe Road for a person deceased. Upon arrival -- investigators say Nick Zirlott, 21, was found deceased from a possible overdose. Investigators say on-sight tests were positive for fentanyl. We’re told Zirlott’s roommate made the discovery and called 911.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Stone County searching for armed robbery suspect

The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media, asking for the public’s help to locate Tristan Wigley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stone County at 601-928-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
STONE COUNTY, MS

