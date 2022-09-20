Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
WLOX
Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard. Investigators say Axel Cox was trying to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door. The federal indictment says the Dec. 3, 2020...
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
Mississippi man who reportedly burned cross in his yard to intimidate Black neighbors indicted in federal court. He could face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted.
A Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family that lived next door faces up to 20 years in jail after being indicted in federal court. Alex Cox, 23, of Gulfport has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Armed and dangerous: Detectives search for man accused of deadly Louisiana home invasion
Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. Anyone who knows where Omarion Hoofkin is or has any other information related to the investigation is urged to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150.
WLOX
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
9 arrested in undercover drug operation, Mobile Police still looking for 7
Through the operation, police confiscated 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866, and five guns.
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead from apparent fentanyl overdose: Mobile Co. deputies
A second overdose death tied to fentanyl in Mobile County in just a month's time.
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspected fentanyl overdose death has MCSO sending out warning to others
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is making an urgent plea following a suspected fentanyl overdose death. Deputies responded to 6950 March Pointe Road for a person deceased. Upon arrival -- investigators say Nick Zirlott, 21, was found deceased from a possible overdose. Investigators say on-sight tests were positive for fentanyl. We’re told Zirlott’s roommate made the discovery and called 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California man celebrating birthday found shot to death in Mississippi casino parking lot
A California man celebrating his birthday at a Mississippi casino was found shot to death in the casino parking lot. D’Iberville Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark blue Nissan Altima, two-door, older model, that they believe was involved in a shooting at the Scarlett Pearl Casino.
Satsuma woman steals $200K from employer, sentenced to 2 years in prison
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “stealing money from her employer,” defrauding the business of more than $200K in money and personal items, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Angela Clifton, 43, plead guilty to three counts of […]
WLOX
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
WLOX
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wxxv25.com
Stone County searching for armed robbery suspect
The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media, asking for the public’s help to locate Tristan Wigley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stone County at 601-928-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore man accused of of car burglaries at Tillman’s Corner hotel
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man is accused of breaking into cars at a Tillman’s Corner hotel. Michael Paul Willard, 29, was arrested Monday night at the Holiday Inn Express. According to Mobile police, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to the hotel at 5190...
Mississippi police arrest woman after she reportedly left scene of accident that killed motorcyclist
Mississippi police say a woman has been arrested after she reportedly left the scene of a fatal accident Sunday night. On Monday, Gulfport Police arrested Dixie Tanner Sharp, 46, and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Witnesses at the scene of the crash at...
Comments / 2