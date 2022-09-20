HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO