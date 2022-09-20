Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
myfox28columbus.com
Father shot while driving with 4-year-old daughter in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young father was shot Thursday night while driving in southeast Columbus with his four-year-old daughter in the car. The shooting happened along Tussing Road near the intersection of Brice Road just before 8 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving east on Tussing...
myfox28columbus.com
Parents and grandmother appear in court, charged with child endangerment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, father and grandmother appeared before a judge Wednesday morning on child endangering charges. Earlier this week, a toddler was found locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home and a little girl was running around holding a methamphetamine pipe. Ella...
myfox28columbus.com
Licking Valley Schools incident deemed hoax by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a swatting incident at Licking Valley High School on Friday. Newark Police Sgt. Clint Eskins said no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his deputies and multiple law enforcement units responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
myfox28columbus.com
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Oscar and Sawyer from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Oscar and Sawyer from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center!. Both young pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. Sawyer is a one-year-old mixed breed. He came to the shelter as a stray and no one ever claimed him. This pup loves...
RELATED PEOPLE
myfox28columbus.com
'They're monsters,' sister of Short North murder victim seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sister of a popular Short North bartender who was beaten to death early on Labor Day by two men said she’s still in shock at what happened to Gregory Coleman. “I'm still in shock,” Amanda Kusek said. “He didn't deserve what happened to...
myfox28columbus.com
4-year-old Central Ohio girl is published author
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What were you doing when you were four years old? Digging in a sandbox?. 4-year-old Aleah Miller, from Grove City, loves to tell stories and is now a published author. Her family has turned the concept of one of those tales into a children's book...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police: Suspect smashes through store door, steals RC cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of smashing through a business' windows to steal RC cars. Police said on Sept. 7, the male suspect smashed the glass front door of a hobby shop on the 5700 block of Emporium Square. Once inside the...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in Linden gas station shooting that left woman in critical condition arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a shooting at a Linden gas station that critically injured a woman early Wednesday morning has been taken into custody. Jawara Scott, 20, is charged with felonious assault, according to court documents. According to the court documents, Scott was with a group...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Swatting: What is it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect accused of stealing $25,000 worth of tools from Columbus landscape business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus landscaping business is out more than $25,000 after police said a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole hand and power tools. On Sept. 6, police said the suspect entered the property of a landscaping business in the 3700 block of Westerville Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating 2 deadly shootings within an hour of each other in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I heard 'bump,' I heard this sound of a gunshot, and I thought, 'here it goes," one community member said after a shooting Wednesday night. Wednesday night was interrupted by gunfire in north Columbus. The reality of that violence on Highfield Drive off North High...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden community group scrambling to find a place to park vans after gas thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third time in six months, a Linden neighborhood agency is waiting for two vans to be repaired after thieves stole gasoline and catalytic converters from the vehicles. "We do a lot of transportation, it makes a big difference to families," said Stephen Garland,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in north Columbus shooting, city hits over 100 homicides for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. Officers responded to the shots fired complaint in the area of Parkford Lane around 11:15 p.m. While en route, they were directed to Harvester Lane to search for a person who had been shot.
myfox28columbus.com
Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teacher accused of taking up-skirt videos not just at school, in Delaware as well
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — More details are being revealed after a Columbus City Schools teacher who was arrested this week, accused of videotaping students and trading sexual pictures and videos of minors. Justin Foley was arrested Tuesday. He was a teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. Police in Delaware,...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS parents encouraged to have 'serious conversation' with kids after school threat hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon is encouraging parents to have a "serious conversation" with students after active shooter hoaxes took place Friday across Ohio and the country. "I encourage you to sit down with your children tonight to have a serious conversation about...
Comments / 0