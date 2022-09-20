ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health

Our top story this hour a woman is suing McDonald’s—accusing the Dothan restaurant of serving her chemicals instead of the coffee she ordered. News 4’s Ken Curtis digging into this multimillion dollar lawsuit and talking to the attorney who filed it. It is our virtual 5k your...
DOTHAN, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
wtvy.com

Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?

Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
wdhn.com

National Rehabilitation Week proclamation

DOTHAN. Ala. (WDHN) — This week marks 26 years of National Rehabilitation Week, which started in 1976. The Dothan City Commission had a proclamation for Encompass Health in Dothan as they join 6,500 other clinics and hospitals to celebrate National Rehabilitation Week. Encompass’s motto this week is “The effect...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

EHS student on Capitol Hill

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two-time Wrestling State Champion and Enterprise High School student Evelyn Holmes-Smith met with U.S. Representative Barry Moore for Girls Wrestling Advocacy Day. Holmes-Smith discussed her many achievements both on an off the mat, including her recognition from the Enterprise City Council last month. She spoke with...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan City now offering a new sport!

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Have you always wanted to learn a new sport? Now is your chance! Dothan Leisure Services is offering an opportunity for people of all ages and experience levels to join a Pickleball League at Eastgate Park. The chance to learn how to play this worldwide sport will...
DOTHAN, AL
Person
Donnie Chesteen
wtvy.com

Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
DOTHAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Companies invest $92M to boost forestry economy in Dothan

In an effort to boost the wiregrass region of southeastern Alabama’s forestry economy, Dothan will soon be home to two new projects totaling $92 million. Read on to learn more. About the projects. Behind the two new projects are SmartLam North America and Peak Renewables. SmartLam North America, a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Ladies’ night out at Wiregrass Public Safety Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Officers had an exciting night training with these ladies in firearm safety. On Wednesday, members from the Women’s Initiative Program completed the Firearms Safety portion at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. This group of ladies received training on various firearm safety topics...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for September 23, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature another round of sunshine and a few high clouds. We’ll feel more like early fall compared to the last couple days thanks to cooler and drier air moving in behind our cold front from yesterday as high temperatures top out in the middle and upper 80s.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Week 4 FNF Player of the Week: Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon. Blackmon rushed for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in Dothan’s win over Smiths Station. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise Fall Harvest Day

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—The second annual Fall Harvest Day at the Enterprise farmer’s market starts Saturday, September 24. They’ll be plenty of produce and arts and craft vendors. Families can gather around a pile of peanuts on the vine and enjoy a down-on-the-farm experience. At eight in the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Health Services
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL

