Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
wtvy.com
Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Our top story this hour a woman is suing McDonald’s—accusing the Dothan restaurant of serving her chemicals instead of the coffee she ordered. News 4’s Ken Curtis digging into this multimillion dollar lawsuit and talking to the attorney who filed it. It is our virtual 5k your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
wdhn.com
National Rehabilitation Week proclamation
DOTHAN. Ala. (WDHN) — This week marks 26 years of National Rehabilitation Week, which started in 1976. The Dothan City Commission had a proclamation for Encompass Health in Dothan as they join 6,500 other clinics and hospitals to celebrate National Rehabilitation Week. Encompass’s motto this week is “The effect...
wtvy.com
EHS student on Capitol Hill
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two-time Wrestling State Champion and Enterprise High School student Evelyn Holmes-Smith met with U.S. Representative Barry Moore for Girls Wrestling Advocacy Day. Holmes-Smith discussed her many achievements both on an off the mat, including her recognition from the Enterprise City Council last month. She spoke with...
wdhn.com
Dothan City now offering a new sport!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Have you always wanted to learn a new sport? Now is your chance! Dothan Leisure Services is offering an opportunity for people of all ages and experience levels to join a Pickleball League at Eastgate Park. The chance to learn how to play this worldwide sport will...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
thebamabuzz.com
Companies invest $92M to boost forestry economy in Dothan
In an effort to boost the wiregrass region of southeastern Alabama’s forestry economy, Dothan will soon be home to two new projects totaling $92 million. Read on to learn more. About the projects. Behind the two new projects are SmartLam North America and Peak Renewables. SmartLam North America, a...
wdhn.com
Ladies’ night out at Wiregrass Public Safety Center
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Officers had an exciting night training with these ladies in firearm safety. On Wednesday, members from the Women’s Initiative Program completed the Firearms Safety portion at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. This group of ladies received training on various firearm safety topics...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 23, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature another round of sunshine and a few high clouds. We’ll feel more like early fall compared to the last couple days thanks to cooler and drier air moving in behind our cold front from yesterday as high temperatures top out in the middle and upper 80s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Week 4 FNF Player of the Week: Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon. Blackmon rushed for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in Dothan’s win over Smiths Station. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
wdhn.com
Enterprise Fall Harvest Day
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—The second annual Fall Harvest Day at the Enterprise farmer’s market starts Saturday, September 24. They’ll be plenty of produce and arts and craft vendors. Families can gather around a pile of peanuts on the vine and enjoy a down-on-the-farm experience. At eight in the...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
wuwf.org
Living in a food desert means less nutritious options for this local family
A food desert is a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods, mainly due to a lack of grocery stores. Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts, affecting over 102,000 Northwest Floridians. While Pensacola...
Comments / 2