Oakland, CA

4 homicides in Oakland in less than 24 hours; latest happening outside City Hall

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

A violent 24 hours in Oakland, as police there are involved in multiple investigations on homicides that have happened within those 24 hours.

Two men were shot near a bus stop Tuesday afternoon outside Oakland City Hall. The City Council meeting was actually paused as officials worked to determine what was going on.

Evidence markers and shell casings could be seen at the spot where gunfire erupted outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday.

"As I was walking back up this way I just heard gunshots," said Tanya Cole who lives in the area.

Cole was outside walking near Frank Ogawa Plaza, she ducked down when she heard the shots, workers who were inside nearby buildings took cover too.

"All of a sudden I heard six to seven shots and when I did, I dropped to the ground thinking there was going to be bullets flying every which way," said one man who works nearby and chose not to give his name.

Moments later, emergency crews were on scene and trying to save one of two men who were hit by bullets.

"They shot this guy and he's down right in front of the plaza, this ain't no way to come to work," said a witness.

One of the two men died, the other was rushed to a hospital. The homicide marked the fourth in Oakland in less than 24 hours. The gunfire even interrupted the Oakland City Council meeting.

"I do hear police sirens, I think we should call a recess," said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

The family of an Oakland woman who was robbed and attacked, then hit by stray bullets while she was in bed at home, is making a plea for change.

"There were very loud audible gunshots here, outside the front here of City Hall at Frank Ogawa Plaza," said Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin.

A short time later.

"It was very shocking and this is not what should be happening every day, it's completely unacceptable that we have these types of situations," said Bas.

Unacceptable to the council president and unacceptable to those who live and work in this area.

Police did hold a press conference but made no mention of what may have led up to the shooting and no mention of who may have been to blame.

"It was just scary hearing the shots, broad daylight, two in the afternoon, it's not safe at all. This is happening anytime, anywhere now," said Cole.

"Crime in the whole Bay Area just climbing so bad it's unreal. This is not safe, this is not safe for city workers either," said a witness.

The man who died was in his 20s and from Oakland. The man who survived is in his 20s and from Berkeley. At last check police said the Berkeley man is still alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0i3QhNHF00

