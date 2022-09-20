ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invasive species of insect spotted in Stow

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A invasive species of insect was located in Stow, town officials announced Tuesday.

According to Town Administrator Denise Dembroski, a Spotted Lanternfly, a species indigenous to parts of China, was found in a home off Harvard Road.

According to Stow town officials, Spotted Lanternflies are an invasive species that harms the local ecosystem by outcompeting native species. They are known to cause significant damage to vineyards, orchards and other sources of plant life.

The small, white-spotted insects also exhibit swarming behavior in the late summer and early fall.

Stow officials are asking town residents, especially those with grape vines and apple trees, to check the base of tree trunks for the invading bug.

Those who find evidence of the Spotted Lanternfly or other invasive species are asked contact the Massachusetts Introduced Pests Outreach Program, which is operated by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, or the Stow Conservation Department at 978-897-8615.

This is a story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

