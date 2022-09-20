Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH
FRISCO - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quietly changes into shoes at his locker at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility here inside The Star. A couple feet away, near quarterback Dak Prescott's locker, rookie KaVontae Turpin silently gets ready after a rigorous practice. The two players are ...
Dallas Cowboys to workout former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry for a workout on Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. The former Virginia standout also worked out with the San Francisco 49ers this week. Henry was an undrafted free agent after spending two seasons with the...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup, Practice News
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of practice reps" this week, head coach Mike McCarthy said per multiple reports.. The Cowboys' secondary WR option has been out since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season. The NFL world took to Twitter...
'Hit Or Miss' CB Trevon Diggs Shuts Up Dallas Cowboys Critics
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was a key factor in the team's Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys Announce Michael Gallup Monday Night Decision
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Michael Gallup will make his season debut against the New York Giants on Monday. The key wide receiver has been out since suffering an ACL tear during Week 17 of the 2021 season. “I don’t see Michael (Gallup) playing 70 plays in...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett
Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Cowboys QB Controversy? Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Puts a 'Stop' to 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush'
In Mike McCarthy's mind, what he said on response on Friday regarding "Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush'' is simply part of him doing his job as the Cowboys coach.
Commanders' sudden change of mind on defensive tackle position
Did you notice how soon the Washington Commanders changed their mind regarding a defensive tackle?. It all started in the season opener when Phidarian Mathis was injured early against the Jaguars. Mathis was lost for the season. So, the next day (Sept 12) Washington placed Mathis on Injured Reserve and signed Donovan Jeter to the active roster.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Is Ron Rivera fostering an accountability crisis in Commanders locker room?
From day 1 of the Ron Rivera “coach-centric” era in Washington, there has been consistent emphasis put on the improvement of the culture. In all aspects of the football operation, Rivera’s stamp has been put on the Commanders. There’s no corner of the scouting, coaching, roster building, medical and training approach, or football operations that isn’t under his purview and, supposedly, influenced by his mentality. And to his credit, he’s brought a certain degree of respectability to an organization all-too-accurately panned as a disgraceful dumpster fire over the last three decades.
Deadspin
Hey, ho, Jack Del Rio’s got to go!
Jackass, I mean Jack Del Rio’s latest bout of idiocy was provoked by actually coaching football. That’s instead of shooting his mouth off about minimizing an insurrection. The Commanders’ defensive coordinator was brought to Washington by defense-minded head coach Ron Rivera to help sculpt and better the young defensive gems the team had spent the last several years drafting. The franchise hasn’t been able to gain momentum with a consistent starting quarterback for 30 years, so why not build around a defense and hope you score enough points to win a title?
