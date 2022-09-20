From day 1 of the Ron Rivera “coach-centric” era in Washington, there has been consistent emphasis put on the improvement of the culture. In all aspects of the football operation, Rivera’s stamp has been put on the Commanders. There’s no corner of the scouting, coaching, roster building, medical and training approach, or football operations that isn’t under his purview and, supposedly, influenced by his mentality. And to his credit, he’s brought a certain degree of respectability to an organization all-too-accurately panned as a disgraceful dumpster fire over the last three decades.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO