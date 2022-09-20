Read full article on original website
Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend salutes farmers | By Ashley Pallin
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto and Towing in West Bend, WI has rolled out its newest addition to its tow truck fleet. Thank you, farmers. After watching all the hard work and long hours put into farming, they deserve appreciation. From small jobs to big...
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
West Bend West JV 2 takes 3 from Whitefish Bay | By Kayla Schommer
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played a spectacular game against Whitefish Bay. Anna Popp led the team with 11 out of the team’s 25 ace serves throughout the match. The team’s cheering, communication, and positivity was much needed to win all 3 sets against Whitefish Bay.
West Bend West Spartans fall to Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes | By Paige Guse and Sophie Dahlberg
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West Spartans matched up against the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes. The Spartans fought a hard battle but unfortunately fell short with scores of 21 – 25, 22 – 25, 26 – 24, 21 – 25.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | HDI Wholesale celebrates ribbon cutting in Jackson, WI
September 23, 2022 – Jackson, WI – “Hello Jackson,” said HDI Wholesale company founder Nola Scherer-Luft as she welcomed a large crowd of family, friends, and coworkers to their new 70,000-square-foot location on Camus Court. Sisters Sarah Depies, company president, and Anne Blaedow, vice president, decided...
Statewide pro-family group offers “Your Backyard: Own It!” on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 | By Julaine Appling
West Bend, WI – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Wisconsin Family Council will be offering “Your Backyard: Own It!” an all-new presentation by Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Council at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, WI. Appling said, “We are living in challenging and...
REAL ESTATE | 551 Fair Street, West Bend, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 551 Fair Street, West Bend, WI. This well-maintained three-bedroom plus refinished basement and bonus room is spacious, beautiful, and a great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, etc. So many updates. So gorgeous....
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
How many seeds can a sunflower grow; send in your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Susie Goneau of West Bend, WI, who focused on the...
West Bend West JV1 volleyball wins 3 vs. Whitefish Bay | By Veronica Fahrenkrug
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – West Bend West Spartans Volleyball team won three sets against Whitefish Bay. 25 – 20, 25 – 13, 25 – 9. Katie Steier had 14 digs with Maria Olson having many great kills with 7 and 3 blocks. Aly Wagner had great serving runs with 7 ace serves to bring the Spartan’s score up. Overall, the Spartans played very well as a team tonight.
Lux Krueger of Kewaskum, WI, finds joy in a sunflower field; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Debbie Krueger of Kewaskum. Krueger said, “These were taken on...
Common Sense Citizens meeting Thursday, September 22, 2022 | By Chris Lawrence
Washington County, WI – Common Sense Citizens of Washington County will meet Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Sixth Avenue Barbecue Pit, 228 N. Sixth Avenue in West Bend, WI. This is located in downtown West Bend in the former Washington House building. Food will be available for purchase before the meeting if you wish.
Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?
They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
Hartford Union High School recognizes 3 Hall of Fame Inductees | By Kayla Davis
September 23, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Hartford Union High School recognized its third class of Hall of Fame inductees. The 2022 inductees include Michael “Mickey” Hesprich – Class of 1960, Al Laufer – Class of 1971, and Chief Paul J. Stephans – Class of 1980. The inductees were recognized in front of the student body at a midday pep rally, participated in Friday afternoon’s Homecoming parade, and were further celebrated between the first and second quarters at the Homecoming football game.
Nearly 6,000 gallons of spilled milk in crash in neighboring Dodge County | Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
September 22, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On September 22, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash on Hwy P at the intersection with Hwy N (to the east), in the township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
