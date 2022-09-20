For the first time in two and a half years, hungry community members gathered at Badger Prairie Needs Network for a community meal. After going to drive-through only during the COVID-19 pandemic, BPNN opened its doors again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the new Kasieta Center. Beginning next month, the in-person meals will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month (Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17). The meals are free and no reservations are required.

