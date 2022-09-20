Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
veronapress.com
PHOTOS: In-person community meals return at Badger Prairie Needs Network
For the first time in two and a half years, hungry community members gathered at Badger Prairie Needs Network for a community meal. After going to drive-through only during the COVID-19 pandemic, BPNN opened its doors again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the new Kasieta Center. Beginning next month, the in-person meals will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month (Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17). The meals are free and no reservations are required.
captimes.com
Head of Monona’s chamber of commerce says he was fired without notice
The only employee of the Monona East Side Business Alliance says he’s still trying to figure out why he was suddenly fired earlier this month. During his two years as executive director of the nonprofit MESBA, formerly known as the Monona Chamber of Commerce, Devin Renner gained attention for his unconventional approach, which included creating the braggadocious memes that fill the Discover Monona Facebook page, organizing a Halloween class to teach locals to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and commissioning an app that lets Monona residents order pizza and pay their light bill in one place.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Verona Area High School to present musical satire “Urinetown” this weekend
After their award-winning production of “Xanadu” last fall, the Verona Area High School theatre and music departments will present their fall musical production, “Urinetown: The Musical”. “Urinetown” opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct.1. “Urinetown” is described as a musical satire of the legal...
Firefighters extinguish fire on roof of downtown Madison building; cause under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a downtown Madison business Wednesday evening. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said it got multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at a building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Callers also said multiple people on the building’s roof were able...
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
nbc15.com
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
Badger Herald
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US 12 reopens near Baraboo following crash
BARABOO, Wis — All lanes of U.S. Highway 12 have reopened between State Highway 136 and County Highway W near Baraboo Friday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. As of 3:55 p.m., the road had reopened. Further...
wisconsinlife.org
Baraboo family finds healing in lavender
Lush fields of purple blooms might resemble the French countryside, but this is Sauk County. For Laura and Aron McReynolds the rolling hills covered in lavender mark a new beginning. They sold their business in Kansas and moved to Wisconsin on a whim and a prayer without any idea of what they would do. It was a difficult time in their family and their marriage was falling apart.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
nbc15.com
Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm’s powerful winds destroyed a number of trees, which property owners began cleaning up on Wednesday. Brandon Buchanan moved to a home on West Grand Ave. in Beloit in June. “Unfortunate thing to go through when you’ve only bought a house and lived...
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
livability.com
All Are Welcome in Madison, WI
Madison Region organizations promote the economic benefits of diversity. The Madison Region’s reputation as a tech hub and a welcoming community has helped attract a diverse cross-section of relocating businesses and talent. Community and business leaders hope to cement that status with several initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the region’s civic, corporate and educational arenas.
Comments / 0