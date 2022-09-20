Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day
Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
City Commissioners approve $463 million budget for GRU
The Gainesville City Commission approved GRU's 2023 fiscal year budget on Thursday. The $463 million budget includes rate increases for electric and wastewater service, but no increases for natural gas or water. The utility company said the average GRU residential electric customer will see a $2.42 increase on their monthly...
GACAR leader speaks about current housing market in Alachua County
Alachua County, FL — The Florida Realtors Association reports that statewide median sales price for single-family homes in August was $407,000, up 15% from the previous year. With interest rates and prices climbing, vice-president of the Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors (GACAR) Adam Gurske says things may be slowing down.
Gainesville city leaders hold City Services Fair
City of Gainesville officials are giving residents the opportunity to learn more about local government and different services offered throughout the city. The City Services Fair and the Partnership for Reimagining Gainesville 2022 Annual Celebration will be held at the Howard Bishop Middle School cafeteria at 1901 NE Ninth St.
Trane Technologies donates 11 freezers to Santa Fe College
Alachua County, FL — Bio-processing students at Santa Fe college 's Perry Center for Emerging Technologies now have 11 brand new freezers donated by Trane Technologies. "We're really excited. This is something that's deeply important to us as a company, both in terms of life sciences and the role that we play in the industry and with large biopharmaceutical bioprocess bio logistics type companies, but also to feed the future students of the industry and to make sure that the life sciences base continues to be thriving with talent for years to come," Trane Technologies Life Science Solutions President Holly Paeper said.
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
Clay County deputies seize enough drugs to 'kill more than four million people'
The Clay County Sheriff's Office seized 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl. That's enough to kill about four million people. Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody said the drug trafficking had enough fentanyl to kill everyone within 18 counties of their operation. "We know we are seeing record number overdoses. Last year, we...
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
Pace Center for Girls holds open house for the community
Alachua County, FL — The Pace Center for Girls in Alachua County held this afternoon from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. their first ever open house for parents, guardians, students, educators, and community members to educate them about the opportunities they offer. All of Pace's programs and services to...
Alachua County Public Schools posts record number of National Merit Semifinalists
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools have 45 National Merit semifinalists, which is an all-time record for the district. Last year ACPS had 41 semifinalists. The superintendent said he feels very proud of the students, in a statement. About 16,000 kids get named semifinalists each year, an Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson said.
Clay County school bus crashes into dump truck
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County school bus crashed into a dump truck at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The dump truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was turning north onto Challenger Drive from Trail Ridge Road, while the school bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was also turning onto the same road.
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
Teen dies after being hit by truck in Ocala
A 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck while crossing the street. Ocala Police officers say the crash happened on Southwest 20th Street between 29th Terrace and Southwest 30th Court just before 7 a.m. Police report the teenager was on a motorcycle with his mother when she...
Gainesville native bounces back after car crash
Clarissa Rainey, an award-winning equestrian from Gainesville, entered a 12-week intensive treatment program after a car accident in 2019. She says the accident left her unable to sleep at night or keep up with the cattle count on her ranch. "When it came to not remembering people that I should...
ACLD banned books week
Alachua County's Library District (ACLD) is apart of a national movement to shed a light on banned and challenged books throughout the U.S. The theme for the week, "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." A representative from ACLD tells CBS4 News that this year the American Library Association (ALA) has...
Inmate's death in Alachua County jail under investigation
Alachua County — 24-year-old Caleb Fink died, in custody, at the Alachua County jail Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office says he was found deceased just before 5 PM Tuesday. To learn more about what happened and why, the Sheriff's Office said the...
Another man arrested in drug deal that left one dead
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), 22-year-old Jeovanni Alexis Pulgarin was arrested for second degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm after being involved in the drug deal that left one dead on Sept 12th. On Sept 12th, Jordan Neal and Cameron Dalzell attempted to rob two...
One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
Woman killed in head-on crash in Silver Springs
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the crash happened in the 13500 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs around 1:30 p.m. The crash took around three hours...
Union County tramples over Newberry football
The Newberry Panthers hosted the Union County Fightin' Tigers for their football game. The Panthers came into this game with an undefeated record of 3-0 but the Tigers quickly came out the gate to smash it. The Tigers defense forced the Panthers offense to go cold, right from the start...
