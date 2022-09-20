Alachua County, FL — Bio-processing students at Santa Fe college 's Perry Center for Emerging Technologies now have 11 brand new freezers donated by Trane Technologies. "We're really excited. This is something that's deeply important to us as a company, both in terms of life sciences and the role that we play in the industry and with large biopharmaceutical bioprocess bio logistics type companies, but also to feed the future students of the industry and to make sure that the life sciences base continues to be thriving with talent for years to come," Trane Technologies Life Science Solutions President Holly Paeper said.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO