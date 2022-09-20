Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country prepares for retail cannabis
Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn Friday as part of the Montpelier Fall Festival. The clinic will be operating from 9 to 4 and is sponsored by the health department. They will offer both outdoor and drive-up options. All Brains Belong...
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
WCAX
Essex County Fair Grounds hosts Adirondack Harvest festival
WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Adirondack Harvest Festival runs on Saturday at the Essex County Fairgrounds. The festival includes a farmers’ market, live music, farm animals, workshops, kids’ activities, and local food trucks. For festival events and schedule, visit the Adirondack Harvest Festival Website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
WCAX
Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park will host a free hip-hop festival next month and every artist in the lineup has Vermont roots. North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors will lead the show. Kelly Butts-Spirito, also known as Love, Kelly, who is also a Vermonter, has sold out similar shows at Arts Riot and Higher Ground. And the events keep growing.
WCAX
Street rod enthusiasts gather at EXPO for annual competition
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of street rods, customs, and muscle cars are on display at the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend as part of the 28th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals. “My mom used to have one of these. I can remember sitting in these cars,” said Bonny...
WCAX
Alburg Springs border crossing to close for construction
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Alburg Springs is closing for construction. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the work is set to start on Oct. 3 and will take about three weeks. They plan to update lanes and gates. In the meantime, travelers will be diverted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
WCAX
Green Mountain Book Festival opens Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. The three-day event takes place downtown and features appearances and readings from dozens of both Vermont and national authors. The Fletcher Free Library plays a big role in organizing the event.
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
WCAX
Burlington firefighters respond to car fire at Perkins Pier
Vermont Representative Peter Welch says the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will provide long overdue relief when it comes to paying for health care. North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over...
willistonobserver.com
Tax delinquencies lead to possible property auctions
Williston town administrators have identified seven properties to put up for public auction in an attempt to recoup losses from unpaid taxes. The properties have tax delinquencies ranging from $3,000 to $72,000, and the owners haven’t responded to letters from the town assessor or town attorney seeking collection. Earlier this year, the selectboard formalized the town’s tax sale policy in preparation to hold auctions.
WCAX
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
Comments / 0