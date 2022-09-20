Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Concert countdown: Here are 11 October shows not to miss in Charleston
Another month of stellar concerts in the Charleston area is about to begin as October looms on the horizon. Get your tickets now to snag seats at some premier performances from Luke Combs to Stevie Nicks. Here are my October picks, with more Halloween selections coming your way in a...
The Post and Courier
MOJA Arts Festival returns for 11-day celebration of African American, Caribbean culture
The annual 11-day MOJA Arts Festival will begin in Charleston on Sept. 29. The celebration of African American and Caribbean culture is hosted by the city of Charleston's Office of Cultural Affairs and will include a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Highlights include the opening day parade...
holycitysinner.com
“Selling Charleston” to Debut in November
a national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, announced their newest program, Selling Charleston, a 30-minute commercial-free show. The. show will air locally on NBC starting in November of this year. Each episode of The American Dream highlights a cast of elite realtors in a chosen market....
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston Dec 13th, 2022 – pre-sale code
The new Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale password is now on our site. This is a great chance for you to order Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular show tickets ahead of the public 🙂. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular’s concert in North Charleston!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Goodbye Trevor!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This morning we said goodbye to FOX54 Weather Now Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs. Trevor joined FOX54 as a weekend meteorologist in September 2020. Trevor is from Charleston, South Carolina. His family lived through Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and their stories helped foster his initial interest in meteorology. He lived through several storms growing up, including Hurricanes Gaston (2004) and Matthew (2016), Tropical Storm Irma (2017), fringe impacts from Hurricane Dorian (2019) and many other tropical storms.
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
The Post and Courier
New movie starring Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney filming in Charleston
A new movie starring Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney and Nico Parker is filming in Charleston starting this month, the South Carolina Film Commission confirmed. The film is called "Suncoast" and was written by Laura Chinn, the creator and star of sitcom "Florida Girls" who also appeared in "Grey's Anatomy." This...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
The Post and Courier
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
The Post and Courier
Putting a glide in their stride
Fans at Alterea Baxter's Sept. 10 concert at the Berkeley Administration Building busted out their signature dance moves, as the performer and friends Sherlyn "Dee Dee" Johnson and Terrance Bryant had spectators rocking and rolling through the aisles. The event was the result of a collaboration between the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) and Friends of Berkeley County Library.
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holycitysinner.com
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
live5news.com
Food Lion supports Lowcountry Food Bank with pantry makeovers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Food Bank recognizes the month of September as hunger action month. As part of an annual campaign with Food Lion, two partnering agencies with the Lowcountry Food Bank received a pantry makeover to help improve their operations and capacity to donate food. Lowcountry food...
live5news.com
Library hosting foster family recruitment event today
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - One local library and foster care service have partnered to host a Foster Family Recruitment Drop-in Event happening Thursday. Library officials say it is opening its doors for people to drop in and ask questions and learn more about fostering in general. The Berkeley County...
live5news.com
Sweet Grass Vodka announces investment to bring jobs to Charleston County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned spirits and distilling company announced a $1.7 million plan to establish operations in Charleston County Wednesday. Sweet Grass Vodka, which was founded in 2020, will create 47 new jobs in the county. The company crafts vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes. “We are...
Comments / 0