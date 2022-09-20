Rapides Parish, La - The Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office is reaching out to the public for assistance with a case. Sheriffs detectives are asking if the public has any information on two individuals wanted in connection with the burglary of Triple L grocery on England Dr. Both suspects are said to be white males thought to be between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. One suspect has blonde hair. Both suspects were armed with knives. If you have any information please call 911 or contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO