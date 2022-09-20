Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
One found guilty in assault of Vernon Parish newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The week of Aug. 22, Douglas Paul James, 32, one of the men accused in the assault of an American Press newspaper delivery man, was found guilty of second-degree battery by a jury. Earlier this year, Douglas and his brother, Dillon Matthew James, 24, were...
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
Hearing set for March 2023 for man convicted in 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set a hearing for March 20-22, 2023 for one of the nine defendants who was convicted in connection with the Oct. 24, 1994 beating and stabbing death of 82-year-old Rita Rabalais. Daveon McCullough, who is now 45 and at the Louisiana...
VPSO Arrest Report 09/21/2022-09/23/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Christina Lee Rose, age 39, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 1500.00. Rose posted bond and was released. September 22, 2022. Ronnie Thomas Shelton, age 44, of...
Vernon Parish Deputy arrested for illicit acts involving juvenile
Vernon Parish– In September 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) was requested by. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
UPDATE: Escaped prisoner from Pine Prairie back in custody
According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.
Mock trial presents real-life consequences to impaired driving
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Students at Rosepine High School got a first-hand look at what it is like to be on trial, charged with someone’s death and injury after making the decision to drive impaired. A mock trial was held at the school on Friday, Sept. 23, as a...
Russian man who escaped from ICE detention center apprehended
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.
The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
Mamou man arrested on charges of first degree rape of a juvenile
Joseph Danny Guillory of Mamou was arrested for one count of first degree rape. On Sept. 13, detectives with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible sexual assault involving an eleven year old female juvenile. During the investigation, Detectives learned that on the evening of Sept. 10, the juvenile victim was sleeping in her bed with one of her juvenile friends…
RPSO Seeking Assistance Locating Two Suspects
Rapides Parish, La - The Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office is reaching out to the public for assistance with a case. Sheriffs detectives are asking if the public has any information on two individuals wanted in connection with the burglary of Triple L grocery on England Dr. Both suspects are said to be white males thought to be between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. One suspect has blonde hair. Both suspects were armed with knives. If you have any information please call 911 or contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
Elizabeth Man Convicted of Fraud
Louisiana - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
APSO seeking assistance finding missing Marksville man
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon who has been missing since March. APSO said Simon was likely the victim of a violent crime. If you have any information on Simon’s...
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
NPSO: DETECTIVES ARREST JUVENILE IN CONNECTION WITH THE THEFT OF AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE NEAR GRAND ECORE AREA
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives recently arrested a 16-year-old Natchitoches juvenile in connection with the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at approximately 5:50pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded...
Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
UPDATE: Lafayette Police identify victim in Marigold Loop homicide
Lafayette Police responded to the 400 block of Marigold Loop at around 8:49 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Help needed locating 10-year-old runaway
Anyone with information about Juelz Prince’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500
