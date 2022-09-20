Winter Park home damaged in afternoon fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Fire officials are investigating after fire damaged a Winter Park home Tuesday afternoon.

According to Winter Park Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of smoke from a home at 1433 Chapman Circle in the Windsong subdivision just after 4 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s garage.

Fire crews were able to get control of the fire quickly and there were no reports of injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but say there was heavy lightning in the area at the time of the fire.

See a map of location below:

Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

©2022 Cox Media Group