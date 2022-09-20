ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Video: Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011 Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to an arrest of the person who knows what happened. (Shannon Butler, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Channel 9 aired a special about the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who’s been missing since 2011, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case.

Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to an arrest of the person who knows what happened.

Parker was 33 when she disappeared 11 years ago.

Her ex-fiance Dale Smith was named a suspect in the case, but Orlando police say they are still looking for other suspects, too. Parker has not been seen since she dropped off her twins at Smith’s home on Nov. 17, 2011.

The family hopes the new reward money will bring forward information from someone who knows something about Parker’s whereabouts or something that could lead to an arrest in the case.

The donor requested that the money go through the family, not through Crimeline. Police said they will take a tip any way they can get it.

Anyone with information on Parker’s disappearance can call the $200,000 tip line at 386-402-3729 or email MP200KTIPS@gmail.com. They can also report tips to the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2979 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 (TIPS).

