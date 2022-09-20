Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana measure OK’d for Arkansas ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says voters can decide this fall whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Justices on Thursday overturned a state panel’s decision to block the measure from the November ballot. The group behind the proposal appealed to the state Supreme Court after the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners rejected the wording of the proposal. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Several states will have recreational marijuana proposals on the ballot this fall.
Louisiana health officials say West Nile virus is high across the state
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Louisiana Department of Health is urging people to take precautions outside after new data revealed the state has the fourth-highest rate of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease in the country. The data comes from a recent publication from the Centers for Disease Control and...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect’s troubling behavior months before the mass shooting last fall. Detroit attorney Ven Johnson told reporters Thursday that depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School reveal Ethan Crumbley had shown a proclivity toward guns, ammunition and violence at the start of the 2021 school year. One teacher said Crumbley drew what appeared to be a gun’s ammunition magazine on a note card in late August 2021. Johnson said Crumbley also wrote in a survey that his favorite books included “Making Bombs for Hitler.”
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday. The canoe, which was found in pieces in the lake bed, was removed in collaboration with...
14-year-old likely to get second chance with loophole in Indiana gun law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of “M.H.” a 14-year-old who was caught by Elkhart police with a handgun after trespassing, is likely to get a second chance in the Indiana Supreme Court due to a loophole in the law. “If it’s wrong for an adult to do...
Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction of steel structures in Stanton, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. Last year, Ford announced a $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at the 3,600-acre parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build battery factories at the Tennessee site and in Glendale, Kentucky.
