Oregon State

Recreational marijuana measure OK’d for Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says voters can decide this fall whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Justices on Thursday overturned a state panel’s decision to block the measure from the November ballot. The group behind the proposal appealed to the state Supreme Court after the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners rejected the wording of the proposal. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Several states will have recreational marijuana proposals on the ballot this fall.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
BEND, OR
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect’s troubling behavior months before the mass shooting last fall. Detroit attorney Ven Johnson told reporters Thursday that depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School reveal Ethan Crumbley had shown a proclivity toward guns, ammunition and violence at the start of the 2021 school year. One teacher said Crumbley drew what appeared to be a gun’s ammunition magazine on a note card in late August 2021. Johnson said Crumbley also wrote in a survey that his favorite books included “Making Bombs for Hitler.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction of steel structures in Stanton, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. Last year, Ford announced a $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at the 3,600-acre parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build battery factories at the Tennessee site and in Glendale, Kentucky.
STANTON, TN

