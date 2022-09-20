Fans will be allowed on field at NHL Stadium Series game between Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes in February

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team’s top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no other choice but to deal with life without them. “They’re key players for us,” Ovechkin said after the first on-ice session of camp. “But the pieces that we got, they have experience, they have skill and we’re going to work hard to welcome them and they’re going to play good.”

