Fans will be allowed on field at NHL Stadium Series game between Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes in February

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Yardbarker
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success
The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Seattle Kraken
I’m sorry. I’ll see myself out. After a disappointing inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken had a highly productive offseason helping bolster their lineup. They filled holes at forward to bolster an offense that tied for the fourth-fewest goals and helped add depth to a still-building club. Defensively, they were far from where they needed to be but they showed good signs under the hood by posting the fifth-best expected goals against per 60 at 5-on-5 in the entire league.
NHL
Capitals host young cancer patient at practice
Oshie meets 8-year-old hockey player, signs jersey. T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals made a young fan's day on Friday. The Capitals hosted MaKayla Russell, an 8-year-old girl diagnosed with cancer, during their practice. Oshie met and talked with the youth hockey player after practice. In an adorable video posted...
NHL
Gaudreau focusing on new home with Blue Jackets, arrival of first child
COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau woke up Wednesday in a new house in a new city, about to join a new team with his wife about to deliver their first child at any time. The moving vans hadn't arrived yet. The nursery wasn't ready. Gaudreau needed navigation to make the 10-minute...
ESPN
Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing season-long suspension for relationship with member of franchise's staff
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines, and the proposed penalty for...
Wild-card spot in play for Phillies vs. Braves
After a frustrating five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have won three straight. They will go for four in
Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team’s top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no other choice but to deal with life without them. “They’re key players for us,” Ovechkin said after the first on-ice session of camp. “But the pieces that we got, they have experience, they have skill and we’re going to work hard to welcome them and they’re going to play good.”
Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason
What were the highlights and lowlights for Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall's offseason?
NBC Sports
Tortorella's purpose, roster spots, more in 5 Flyers camp storylines
John Tortorella's first Flyers training camp breaks out of the gate bright and early Thursday. The head coach is ready to push his team and learn who is going to be a part of its initial attempt at turning around the franchise. The Flyers are trying to get back up...
Yardbarker
Flyers U25 movement pushing for roster spots
Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.
ESPN
Golden State Warriors want to keep 'all of those guys,' GM Bob Myers says as trio of contract decisions loom
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have several key players entering, or coming up on, contract seasons, but as it stands there's no clear indication whether those extensions will be agreed upon any time soon. Jordan Poole has until Oct. 17 to come to a rookie extension deal but...
Penguins Camp Takeaways: Players Shine on Day Two
The Pittsburgh Penguins had plenty of standouts on day two.
ESPN
With nine straight defeats, are Panthers becoming perennial losers?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were no chicken wing giveaways at d.d. Peckers Wing Shack on Tuesday. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wasn’t fired after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday. But restaurant owner Justin Holland gladly would have fulfilled his social media offer of free wings (that...
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols seemed like a long shot in early August to reach 700 home runs, still more than a dozen swings from the hallowed mark and his power stroke all but gone. Or so it appeared. Now showing the pop of his youth in the final weeks of his career, the 42-year-old slugger got there with two long shots. Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player in major league history to make it to the milestone as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.
ESPN
Why Ohio State's Brian Hartline leads list of college football's most valuable assistants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline ran routes for the scout team at Ohio State in 2016 -- his first year out of football. When not on the field, Hartline was constantly giving pointers to his alma mater's wide receivers. Head coach Urban Meyer noticed and soon offered Hartline a job....
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer visits a notable UNC target this week
It’s a busy time of the recruiting calendar as coaches are out and about visiting key prospects and for one key UNC basketball target, he received a visit from arch rival Duke this week. 2024 four-star center James Brown was visited by Duke head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday, according to On3.com analyst Jamie Shaw. Brown is a top-30 prospect in the class, ranked No. 27 ini the 247Sports class rankings. Brown has already locked in an official visit to North Carolina, scheduled for October 15th. He also has visits to Duke, Missouri, Illinois and Michigan State also scheduled. The 6-foot-10 center recently discussed his...
ESPN
Golden State Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala returning for 19th NBA season
Andre Iguodala will return to play his 19th season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, the veteran announced on his "Point Forward" podcast Friday morning. His return fill's the team's 14th roster spot heading into training camp. According to Iguodala, this will be his final season. "I'm going...
