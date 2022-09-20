ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

WTOV 9

Gov. Justice visits Wheeling to break ground on Streetscape Project

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After years of planning, the Wheeling Streetscape Project is ready to break ground. Officials in the Friendly City officials were joined by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday morning for a ceremony to kick things off. “You can't drive 5 feet without banging your car and...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

New Martinsville RegattaFest returns

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Since 1938, the New Martinsville RegattaFest has been a staple. Now it’s back for its 85th year. This weekend, more than 26 high-speed boats will compete on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, reaching speeds of 125 mph. Some entrants are coming from a...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards

Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
OHIO STATE
Ohio County, WV
Marshall County, WV
Marshall County, WV
WTOV 9

Madonna, Steubenville Catholic participating in Goodwill Drive to Victory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Madonna High School in Weirton and Steubenville Catholic Central are participating in the Goodwill Drive to Victory ahead of their game on Friday night. The idea is a simple one: Trucks representing the participating schools are parked and donations are collected, anything from toiletries and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County NAACP to hold 2nd Freedom Fund Dinner

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County NAACP will be holding its 2nd annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Oct. 1. The evening will feature two guest speakers -- Dr. Monique Akassi and Dr. Clement Akassi. The Belmont Hills Country Club will hold the dinner, which starts at 6 p.m.,...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Positive rabies case reported in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Dallas area. This is the first laboratory confirmed animal rabies case in the county this year. The health department is warning...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Attempted murder among charges presented in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Those indicted by the September grand jury in Ohio County were presented with their charges on Thursday. In May, 33-year-old Ryan Earl Knight of Wheeling was arrested after a women was robbed at gunpoint at Gumby’s on River Road. After the indictment, Knight pleaded not guilty to five charges, including robbery, malicious assault and attempted murder.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Poker run to benefit youngster hit by motorcycle

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Justice for Jo Jo community members are once again getting together for a motorcycle run this weekend for the Green, 7, who was hit by a motorcycle last month while riding his bike. This time they are hoping for the same amount of community support. "Our...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Incident at youth football game in Brooke County remains in question

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A recent altercation at a youth football game has gained a bit of attention. The game took a turn for the worse near the end. "There was a couple of players on the field that had gotten a little out of control,” said Brent King from the Ohio Valley Youth Football League. “The referees had talked to them earlier in the day and at the very end of the game, they got into a fight.”
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

King Pumpkin sets mark at Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — It was a record-breaking night at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual pumpkin weigh-in. Gigantic gourds came into the downtown from across the region, but at the end of the night it was a pumpkin from Harrison City, Pa. that took home top honors. Erik Gunstrom...
BARNESVILLE, OH

