Gov. Justice visits Wheeling to break ground on Streetscape Project
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After years of planning, the Wheeling Streetscape Project is ready to break ground. Officials in the Friendly City officials were joined by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday morning for a ceremony to kick things off. “You can't drive 5 feet without banging your car and...
New Martinsville RegattaFest returns
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Since 1938, the New Martinsville RegattaFest has been a staple. Now it’s back for its 85th year. This weekend, more than 26 high-speed boats will compete on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, reaching speeds of 125 mph. Some entrants are coming from a...
Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards
Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
Neighborhood Ford Store holding eligibility signup for free mammograms
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Neighborhood Ford Store is holding an eligibility signup for free mammograms for those without insurance or are under insured. It's part of the Neighborhood Ford Store's breast cancer awareness events that get under way in October. The sign-up will be held at Jim Robinson...
Madonna, Steubenville Catholic participating in Goodwill Drive to Victory
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Madonna High School in Weirton and Steubenville Catholic Central are participating in the Goodwill Drive to Victory ahead of their game on Friday night. The idea is a simple one: Trucks representing the participating schools are parked and donations are collected, anything from toiletries and...
Wife of late Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris takes over his seat on board
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The wife of late Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris was sworn in to take his place on the board on Wednesday morning. Amy Norris has worked for the county for more than 30 years. Dale Norris, who had been on the board since 2012, passed...
Belmont County NAACP to hold 2nd Freedom Fund Dinner
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County NAACP will be holding its 2nd annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Oct. 1. The evening will feature two guest speakers -- Dr. Monique Akassi and Dr. Clement Akassi. The Belmont Hills Country Club will hold the dinner, which starts at 6 p.m.,...
Jefferson County Christian School files suit against Landmark Recovery
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 55-page document has been filed in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court by the Jefferson County Christian School against Landmark Recovery. In it, the school is seeking damages for trespass, damage to property and injunctive relief. The school is seeking that relief from what they...
Positive rabies case reported in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Dallas area. This is the first laboratory confirmed animal rabies case in the county this year. The health department is warning...
Attempted murder among charges presented in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Those indicted by the September grand jury in Ohio County were presented with their charges on Thursday. In May, 33-year-old Ryan Earl Knight of Wheeling was arrested after a women was robbed at gunpoint at Gumby’s on River Road. After the indictment, Knight pleaded not guilty to five charges, including robbery, malicious assault and attempted murder.
Jefferson County Water and Sewage District to flush hydrants
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Water and Sewage District will be flushing hydrants from Sept. 27-30. Customers may experience low pressure and some discoloration of water. It is recommended that they not wash clothes during this time.
Motion hearing related to 2005 rape case takes place in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A motion hearing took place Wednesday at the Belmont County Common Pleas Court about a rape case that dates back to 2005. Fred Hlinovski was the defendant in the case, which involved a 14-year-old girl and him in his mid-30s. In 2019, additional DNA testing...
Urban Mission, Jefferson County Health Department to hold conversations on health equity
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new initiative is combining the Jefferson County Health Department and the Urban Mission. The Urban Mission's Community Development Center is hosting local conversations on health equity. The whole goal is to discuss health in the black community and identify correlations between health disparities and...
United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley set to host Oktoberfest on the Plaza
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is preparing to host Oktoberfest on the Plaza from 3-10 p.m. on Saturday. Oktoberfest is located at the Plaza on Market in downtown Wheeling and will feature traditional and German-themed food, beer and music. Polka music begins at...
Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off Sunday at Wheeling Park
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Sunday at Wheeling Park. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. and walking begins at 2:15 p.m. This year's walk goal is $38,000. To register, click or tap here.
Poker run to benefit youngster hit by motorcycle
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Justice for Jo Jo community members are once again getting together for a motorcycle run this weekend for the Green, 7, who was hit by a motorcycle last month while riding his bike. This time they are hoping for the same amount of community support. "Our...
Incident at youth football game in Brooke County remains in question
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A recent altercation at a youth football game has gained a bit of attention. The game took a turn for the worse near the end. "There was a couple of players on the field that had gotten a little out of control,” said Brent King from the Ohio Valley Youth Football League. “The referees had talked to them earlier in the day and at the very end of the game, they got into a fight.”
King Pumpkin sets mark at Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — It was a record-breaking night at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual pumpkin weigh-in. Gigantic gourds came into the downtown from across the region, but at the end of the night it was a pumpkin from Harrison City, Pa. that took home top honors. Erik Gunstrom...
More options opening for veterans to talk about mental health issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Veterans often are troubled by what they've been through, and many contemplate suicide. Mental health is something that is talked about more and more as the years go on. "In the past it was so taboo to talk about your mental health,” said Nathan Slussar,...
Authorities seek public's help in solving Belmont County double homicide
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — As of Wednesday, it has been one year since Tom and Angela Strussion, along with three pets, died in a double homicide house fire on Trail’s End Drive in Belmont. The county sheriff’s office is now encouraging the public to come forward with information.
