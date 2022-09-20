Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
COVID-19 Takes Another Dip in Alabama
COVID-19 continues to trend downward in Alabama and this week is averaging about 90% fewer average daily cases and hospitalizations than when the state hit its all-time peak in January. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state averaged 201 new cases a day this week and an...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's why Alabama has the nation's fifth highest childhood obesity rate and how we can improve
Alabama has an obesity rate of 21.8% among children ages 10 to 17, which is the fifth highest in the country behind Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia. That's according to a report titled "State of Childhood Obesity" from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the nation's largest philanthropic organization devoted to public health.
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football High Live: Scores, updates from Friday’s statewide Week 6 non-region football games
It’s non-region week across the state of Alabama, but the Week 6 matchups are as big as we have seen in quite a while. Central-Phenix City hosting national power IMG Academy, Theodore traveling to Opelika, Clay-Chalkville putting its 20-game win streak on the line at Thompson and Hoover taking on Mountain Brook are just some of the intriguing matchups. Also in Mobile, St. Michael takes on McGill-Toolen for the first time in the battle of the two Gulf Coast Catholic schools.
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
Politics and courts and EVs: Down in Alabama
An execution that got the OK but not quite in time. Why the DOJ is prepared to send defense lawyers down here. What the governor had to say at an electric-vehicle summit. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
altoday.com
Magazine ranks Alabama as the sixth best state for doing business
Area Development, a national economic development publication, reported that according to the site-selection professionals it surveyed, Alabama is the sixth best state for doing business. The survey cited a broad range of factors contributing to a fertile growth environment for Alabama. Alabama’s number six ranking is the same as the...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Warm start to Fall but cooler air moves in later today
The first day of Fall will have a taste of Summer, but relief is not too far away! Temperatures reach 90 in most spots Thursday before a cold front ushers in cooler air later in the day. Outside of a few more clouds, North Alabama stays dry with today's front.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict
The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Can a BBQ sauce boss make great pizza? Alabama pitmaster shows us how on TV series
Ask Dwayne Thompson why he loves barbecue -- cooking it, eating it, thinking about it, dreaming up new ways to prepare it -- and here’s what the Alabama pitmaster says:. “Barbecue is my thing because of the response of the people. But I love the smoke, the smell of the smoke and what it does to any protein.”
Admission to Alabama State Parks free in honor of National Public Lands Day
Governor Kay Ivey announced that admission to Alabama State Parks will be free on Saturday, Sept. 25 to honor National Public Lands Day.
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2