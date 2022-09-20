An execution that got the OK but not quite in time. Why the DOJ is prepared to send defense lawyers down here. What the governor had to say at an electric-vehicle summit. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO