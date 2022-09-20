ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

LFW closes with melancholic Richard Quinn collection dedicated to Queen

By Chloe Mac Donnell Deputy fashion editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8pt0_0i3Qfcoy00
Quinn said that, on hearing that the monarch had died, he and his team turned around 23 all new opening black looks in just ten days.

On Tuesday evening, Richard Quinn closed London fashion week on a melancholic note.

In 2018 the late Queen Elizabeth II sat front row (on her own special padded blue cushion) at his debut runway show so it came as no surprise that his spring/summer ’23 collection was dedicated to her, with him saying she touched him “among so many others with her grace and kindness”.

As This Mortal Coil’s sorrowful Song to the Siren played, models shrouded in black – some in floor-length lace veils, others in birdcage length face coverings and beaded tiaras – slowly walked around the circular runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6edq_0i3Qfcoy00
Quinn and his team stitched the pieces while watching the Queen’s funeral. Photograph: Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images

In the middle sat an installation of hundreds of CCTV cameras and several televisions, playing archive footage of the Queen.

After hearing the news that the monarch had died, Quinn said he took a moment to pause before doing a 360° turn on the existing collection.

He and his team had created the 23 opening black looks in just 10 days, working throughout the night and stitching while watching the funeral.

Inspiration came from images including those of Queen Victoria, who wore black for half of her life following the death of her husband Prince Albert, alongside the veils the late Queen and her sister Princess Margaret wore to their father’s funeral in 1952.

Sourcing materials from local shops near his studio in Peckham, south London, Quinn explored new fabrics, silhouettes and techniques. Embroidery was placed on top of French lace while some bulbous-shaped looks he described as “spacey” featured tiny sequins and feathers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxFkx_0i3Qfcoy00
The designs were inspired by black worn by Queen Victoria in mourning and by the veil worn by the Queen at her father’s funeral. Photograph: Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images

There were plenty of signature Quinn details too, such as latex leggings, this time in mint green, powder white and inky blacks that were teamed with everything from cape coats to mini ruffled dresses.

Giant corsages pinned to lapels hid the models’ faces, a new spin on his usual face masks and shields. And of course there were plenty of colourful floral prints. This season they varied from blousy roses to minute buds.

Although Quinn launched his eponymous label only in 2016, he continues to gain traction in the international fashion world. The late monarch’s appearance at his 2018 show, where she later presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II award for British design, catapulted him to fame.

He was further pushed into the spotlight when the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney wore a bespoke gown to the 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXDyw_0i3Qfcoy00
The late Queen sat next to Anna Wintour at Quinn’s runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II award for British design, at LFW in 2018. Photograph: Yui Mok/AP

The following year the model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner chose a rose-printed floral dress complete with black latex rollneck for an appearance at the 2019 Emmy awards.

He also counts Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Minogue and Nicola Coughlan as fans. Coughlan, the Bridgerton star, sat front row on Tuesday night, wearing a striking yellow and purple floral-printed cape dress.

She told the Guardian: “He is so brilliant at pushing boundaries. His pieces are fun, absurd and really theatrical. Why not have fun?”

This month, the legendary American designer Tommy Hilfiger chose Quinn to collaborate with him on a capsule collection. It was unveiled on Sunday during New York fashion week at a star studded runway show.

Varsity jackets, polo shirts and oversized puffer jackets were all given Quinn’s signature floral treatment. Speaking about the collaboration, Hilfiger mused on Quinn’s talent, saying: “I’m always inspired by the next generation – they have a pulse on trends and innovation that is creative and exciting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxFeR_0i3Qfcoy00
Halpern also paid tribute to the late monarch, opening the show with a model in a cornflower blue cloak and mint silk headscarf. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/AFP/Getty Images

Quinn wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to the late monarch during London fashion week.

With it falling during the period of national mourning, guests at Daniel W Fletcher observed a one-minute silence, at Halpern a model in a cornflower blue trailing cloak with a mint silk headscarf knotted beneath her chin opened the show, while the finale at Harris featured a bride carrying a bouquet of Lily of the Valley, a nod to Her Majesty’s favourite flowers.

Reflecting on her legacy post-show, Quinn described the late Queen as: “100% a fashion icon. Even from her silhouette, you knew exactly who it was. I feel like that book is now closed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Amal Clooney
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New York Fashion Week#London Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Lfw#This Mortal Coil#Cctv#French
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Footwear News

Princess Charlotte Joins Her Brother Prince George in Black Hat, Long Coat & Ballet Flats at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her older brother Prince George today at Westminster Abbey in London, the sibling duo dressed in formal wear in neutral tones for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales played a part in the funeral procession, walking just behind the coffin following their parents.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen

‘Her one proviso was that the thistle robes must not get wet’. I got in touch with the Palace and asked: “Could I photograph Her Majesty?” The message came back: “Too busy to do it in Edinburgh, but happy to do something in Balmoral.” It was for a book project, Keepers: The Ancient Offices of Britain. The idea I had in mind was to take a picture of a figure in the landscape, which is one of the great themes of photography. One of Her Majesty’s titles is the Chief of the Chiefs, so that was what we were going to depict. I had been influenced by a set of Henry Raeburn portraits of Clan chiefs.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Margrethe II: Who is the chain-smoking, fashion-forward Queen of Denmark?

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 82, has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.Following the death of her British counterpart on 8 September, Queen Margrethe now finds herself the world’s only queen regnant, Europe’s longest-serving current head of state and the longest-reigning monarch on the international stage bar the Sultan of Brunei.Although many other royal families have their own queens, these are the wives of kings and have married into their titles, rather than inherited the responsibility to rule as monarch, as Queen Margrethe did.She attended Her Majesty’s grand funeral alongside...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy