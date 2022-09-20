ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Offensive-minded North Carolina up next for Notre Dame

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPQ0O_0i3Qfa3W00

Fresh off its long-awaited first win of the season, Notre Dame will hit the road to face North Carolina on Saturday at Chapel Hill.

After falling in the season opener at Ohio State, then absorbing a stunning home loss to Marshall, the Fighting Irish (1-2) rebounded last week with a 24-17 win over Cal.

Key in Notre Dame’s first win of the season was the pressure its defense was able to apply on Cal quarterback Jack Plummer. The Irish racked up six sacks and five other QB hits. The pressure didn’t result in any turnovers, but Notre Dame kept Cal to just 4 of 15 on third down conversions and 1 of 3 on fourth down.

“Overall, I’ve been pleased, but is there a lot to improve at? Absolutely,” first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. “That goes from every level of defense.”

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne also was sharp against Cal, completing 17 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Backfield mates Audric Estime and Chris Tyree combined for 140 rushing yards on 35 carries, an average of 4 yards per-carry.

North Carolina is 3-0 to start the season but has historically struggled against the Irish. Notre Dame is 20-2 all-time in the series and is currently riding a four-game winning streak against the Tar Heels going back to 2014.

UNC has one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 51.3 points per-game — a mark that is tops in the ACC and fourth-best in FBS. The leader of that attack is redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who has thrown for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns, tied for the FBS lead.

The Tar Heels’ problem has been their defense. The unit, coached by first-year defensive coordinator Gene Chizik — a former national championship-winning head coach at Auburn — has given up 37.7 points per game, which ranks 119th out of 131 FBS teams.

“Defensively, we’ve got to do a better job of stopping them on first down,” Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said. “We’re still not doing as well on early downs, and that’s where you force your turnovers. … I’m proud of the progress we’re making on defense, but we still have a lot of work that we can do.”

UNC defensive back Don Chapman is expected to play against Notre Dame, Brown said. Chapman missed UNC’s previous two games after being arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Patti Raduenz Departing as North Carolina A&T Head Coach

North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball staff visiting with local five-star superstar

The Duke basketball coaching staff will be visiting a local five-star recruit. Jon Scheyer does not have to travel far to visit another Duke basketball recruit as the Blue Devil coaching staff will be in this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers out of Combine Academy (NC). Jake...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Leaky Black

We’ve finally reached the conclusion of our summer basketball previews. I apologize for allowing these to leak into late September (pun intended), but it was over 90 degrees outside at the time of this writing, so it checks out. Anyways, we’ve covered many of the stars that made last season so special as well as some exciting newcomers, including fifth-year transfer Pete Nance. While four years of college experience is super valuable to have on this squad, nothing is more valuable than four years of Carolina experience. That brings us to the final player in our preview series: Leaky Black.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad

Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Marshall, NC
State
Oregon State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Auburn, IN
City
Marshall, IN
chapelboro.com

Roy Cooper Leads North Carolina Bid to Host 2027 World University Games

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented the state’s official bid to host the 2027 World University Games Tuesday morning. Cooper hosted the games’ executive board at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh to “demonstrate the state’s ability and desire to host” the games in the University Hub region, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. The University Hub region includes Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro and features 19 colleges and universities. Organizers say the Games could bring as much $300 million in revenue.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Gene Chizik
Person
Bo Nix
pinehurst.com

What To Know Before You Play No. 6

Originally designed by George Fazio and his nephew Tom Fazio in 1979, Tom Fazio revisited the course in 2005 to soften angles, carve new bunkers and add native wiregrass for faster greens. The result is a course that is distinct from the first five courses, but still unmistakably Pinehurst. A...
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Unc#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Irish#Backfield#Acc#Fbs
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Operation clear track

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Airport Wins In Top Category For ‘Best Large Airports’

Which North Carolina airport is going to take the top spot? Charlotte and Raleigh always battle to make it on these top lists. So let’s get into it and find out. After the chaos of summer travel most folks dread going to the airport these days, and that’s pretty evident in a new report, which says airport satisfaction is totally on the decline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
MEBANE, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy