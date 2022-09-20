Read full article on original website
salyersvilleindependent.com
Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
wkyufm.org
‘Our rainbow after the storm’: Students in flood-hit eastern Kentucky finally return to school
Morning fog hovered in the mountains above Hindman Elementary as buses arrived Monday. After more than a month of delay, it was finally the first day back for Knott County Schools. A kindergartner in a ponytail took small steps toward the entrance with her mother. There were tear streaks on...
middlesboronews.com
State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County
Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
WKYT 27
Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky. Kentucky Heartwood filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says leaders failed to legally approve a logging project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in the eastern part of the state.
WOWK
Kentucky girls’ basketball coach indicted for ‘inappropriate conduct’
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A former girls’ basketball coach in Johnson County, Kentucky was indicted for inappropriate conduct. A release from Johnson County Schools says that a former employee was indicted on multiple counts, but no specifics were given. The statement went on to say ” Our priority is...
WSAZ
Former Johnson County Schools employee indicted on multiple counts of ‘inappropriate contact’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former employee and girls basketball coach with Johnson County Schools has been indicted on multiple counts of inappropriate contact, according to a release from the school system. “Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Johnson County Schools said Wednesday in a...
wtloam.com
Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
Progress continues on reopening state highways closed after devastating July flooding
Another state highway that had been closed after devastating flash flooding struck portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July has been repaired to the point that it is able to carry traffic and has been reopened to public use, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement. Ky. 1087 (Balls...
wymt.com
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
q95fm.net
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
q95fm.net
One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river
UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination. The case remains under investigation. BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on […]
thelevisalazer.com
PIKEVILLE, KY MAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING WOMAN DURING WEEKEND DOMESTIC INCIDENT
SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. MR. DOMESTIC STABBER: JIMMY ROBERTS. 64, OF PIKEVILLE, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR STABBING HIS GIRLFRIEND AFTER HE CLAIMED HE WAS ATTACKED FIRST. A Pikeville man is facing the state’s highest felony assault charge after, according to the Pikeville Police Department, that...
wymt.com
‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
wymt.com
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
thelevisalazer.com
PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED AFTER ATTACKING THE POLICE OFFICER
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A MAN WHO LIKES FIGHTING A COP; AND GETS TASED AND ARRESTED FOR HIS EFFORT: TREY MORROW, 29, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A wild altercation erupted at a Paintsville, KY. business when a man was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after he became violently combative, when he tackled the Paintsville Police Department officer who was arresting him during the attempt to remove him from a Speedway gas station, according to court documents.
clayconews.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Will Host Separate Event After Being Barred from Upcoming Republican Party Campaign Event in Floyd County, Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, KY - Gubernatorial Candidate Eric Deters has released the following statement to members of the press after being barred from an event hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. To: Kentucky State Press. From: Eric Deters. (859) 250-2527. Date: September 21, 2022. RE: Floyd County Republican Party Event. The...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
