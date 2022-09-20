ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

salyersvilleindependent.com

Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
thelevisalazer.com

INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH

DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County

Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released

The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Community shaken up after deadly shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community

On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
WOOTON, KY
WJHL

Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river

UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination. The case remains under investigation. BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on […]
BREAKS, VA
wymt.com

‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
RICHMOND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED AFTER ATTACKING THE POLICE OFFICER

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A MAN WHO LIKES FIGHTING A COP; AND GETS TASED AND ARRESTED FOR HIS EFFORT: TREY MORROW, 29, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A wild altercation erupted at a Paintsville, KY. business when a man was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after he became violently combative, when he tackled the Paintsville Police Department officer who was arresting him during the attempt to remove him from a Speedway gas station, according to court documents.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

Gubernatorial Candidate Will Host Separate Event After Being Barred from Upcoming Republican Party Campaign Event in Floyd County, Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, KY - Gubernatorial Candidate Eric Deters has released the following statement to members of the press after being barred from an event hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. To: Kentucky State Press. From: Eric Deters. (859) 250-2527. Date: September 21, 2022. RE: Floyd County Republican Party Event. The...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

