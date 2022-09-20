Read full article on original website
Boylan barrels through Auburn, improves to 4-1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans went looking for their fourth win of the season at Auburn Friday night. Slow start for Boylan, but halfway through the first quarter, the wheels started turning and they never let up. Boylan dominated this one 41-0. Boylan improves to 4-1, Auburn now 1-4. For highlights watch the […]
Top-ranked Lynden outlasts No. 6 Sedro-Woolley in back-and-forth Northwest Conference battle
Lynden football coach Blake VanDalen knows how much the Lions' 24-21 win over No. 6 Sedro-Woolley will mean in about a month when the regular season is winding down. With only two playoff spots up for grabs, every win matters, especially when you're playing a playoff caliber team. "That is exactly ...
