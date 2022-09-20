ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Beware of ‘excessive’ barking dogs or face fines, says Atlanta City Council

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntX7t_0i3QeY8J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1C4a_0i3QeY8J00
The Atlanta City Council has passed an ordinance that says dogs barking consistently for 10 or more minutes can be classified as a nuisance with their owners potentially facing up to $1,000 in fines.

The Atlanta City Council on Sept. 19 approved an ordinance to amend its “nuisance animals” law that allows the time a dog can persistently bark before the city steps in to stop the noise.

No longer can a dog bark for 20 or more minutes, as allowed since 2018, before the city can impose a monetary fine. Now dogs only have 10 minutes or longer to howl before their owners’ face trouble from the city. Owners of long-winded woofers face a $150 fine for a first-time violation; $250 for a second violation; $350 for a third violation; $500 for a fourth violation; and $1,000 for all other violations, according to the ordinance.

The former 20-minute or longer limit was unreasonable and difficult to enforce by animal control or other law enforcement officers, a ccording to the legislation sponsored by Councilmember Dustin Hillis.

The new ordinance doesn’t just hound owners of yapping pups. It states, “It shall be unlawful for the owner, or any person having temporary custody or control, of an animal or animals to allow or fail to restrain the animal(s) from barking, meowing, whining, crowing, or making other sounds common to the species, persistently or continuously for a period of 10 minutes or longer when every animal is not contained within an enclosure sufficient to baffle loud noises and render them reasonably unobjectionable.”

Those making a complaint about a loud must live or work within a 1,000-foot radius of the property where the violation occurred, according to the ordinance. A complaint will be accepted when either the animal control officer or sworn law enforcement has received, from at least two unrelated adult witnesses living at different addresses, or from one adult witness with a recorded video showing the alleged violation.

The nuisance animal ordinance does not apply to any animal shelter operated by or under contract for the state, Fulton or DeKalb Counties, or the city of Atlanta. It also does not apply to veterinary hospitals or clinics; or to any facility owned, operated or maintained by an incorporated humane society, welfare society, or other nonprofit organization whose mission is for the humane treatment of animals.

The post Beware of ‘excessive’ barking dogs or face fines, says Atlanta City Council appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Trash pickup problems not unique to Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs is not unique in problems with trash collection as the industry struggles with workforce shortages and equipment supply chain issues. City Council heard a presentation during its Sept. 20 work session on the status of its waste hauling, residents’ complaints and possible options for the city. “The city of Sandy Springs currently outsources […] The post Trash pickup problems not unique to Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody looks to possible bond next year

Earlier this year, Dunwoody began having conversations about a possible bond. While residents won’t see this happen this year, the city is pushing forward with plans to prepare one for 2023 as quickly as possible. After months of public input, council, and committee meetings, Dunwoody ultimately decided to not put a bond referendum on the […] The post Dunwoody looks to possible bond next year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayors share sales tax negotiations status with North Fulton residents

Fifteen cities and Fulton County begin mediation on Friday over the distribution of a projected $3 billion in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues over the next 10 years. Negotiations began July 1 as set by state law. So far, an agreement has not been reached, so they will switch to mediation under the schedule […] The post Mayors share sales tax negotiations status with North Fulton residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Bark#Animal Welfare#The Atlanta City Council
11Alive

Pedestrian struck in Marietta, police now investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. — A male pedestrian was struck at the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street Friday morning, according to Marietta Police. They add that the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital conscious, alert, and breathing. However, he is in "serious condition." In the meantime, investigators are...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Brookhaven to take new approach to park maintenance as improvements move along

Brookhaven is tackling invasive plant removal with a new partnership, according to a press release.  The city has entered a partnership with the nonprofit EcoAddendum, or Eco-A, and ReForest ATL to remove invasive plant species in four areas: Murphey Candler Park, Fernwood Park, North Druid Hills Greenspace, and Osborne Park. The partnership plans to use […] The post Brookhaven to take new approach to park maintenance as improvements move along appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy