“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO