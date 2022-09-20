ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Drake Posts DMs Roasting YouTuber Anthony Fantano

Drake has had enough of YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano's subpar reviews of his albums and is now roasting the popular music critic. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), Fantano shared a screenshot of some Instagram DMs he received from Drake. "Drake slid into my DMs," Fantano captioned the post with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
XXL Mag

Nelly and Lil Wayne Get Roasted for Not Knowing How to Use Instagram Live

Nelly and Lil Wayne recently chopped it up on Instagram Live and are being roasted for their lack of knowledge on how to use the app's features. Rappers conversing among themselves with the world watching on Instagram's Live feature has become commonplace, recently. Last night (Sept. 22), Lil Wayne and Nelly tried their hand at having a Live session and are getting joked for acting like two old men.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Vince Staples Gets His Own Netflix Show

Vince Staples is set to star in his own Netflix show loosely based on the rapper's own life. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), Netflix announced via their news website, Tudum, that Vince Staples is joining forces with renowned writer and producer, Kenya Barris, who is mostly known for creating the popular ABC television series, Black-Ish. Set in Long Beach, Calif., the new show is titled The Vince Staples Show, and will see the Los Angeles rapper playing himself in a comedic take on his own experiences.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Snl#Future
XXL Mag

Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late

Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
XXL Mag

Eminem Earns First No. 1 Song on Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart

Eminem is back on top of a Billboard chart. However, this time the rap god has earned his first ever No. 1 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Last week, Billboard announced its updated chart rankings. DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Em and Kanye West has peaked at the top spot on the Hot Christian Songs chart, giving Eminem his first hit on the non-secular list. The irony of Shady appearing on a Christian songs list was not lost on people who commented on the revelation on Twitter.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver

Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Confirm He’s Expecting Another Child

It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to be a dad...again. The Louisiana rapper appeared to have confirmed that he's expecting another child. In a rare sighting, NBA YoungBoy jumped on his Instagram account on Sunday (Sept. 5) and posted a gallery of photos, which appears to give fans an update on his life. In one of the snaps, a woman's hand is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger and cradling a baby bump. The Last Slimeto artist only captioned the photos with, "Dangerous Love."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over

50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop is coming in hot with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Video Shows Boosie BadAzz Ironing His Shirt While Wearing It

Boosie BadAzz has come up with an alternative method to ironing his clothes. One that we wouldn't suggest you try at home. Last week, Boosie posted video on his Instagram account of himself ironing in a clip that went viral on Thursday (Sept. 8). But instead of using an ironing board, the Louisiana rapper is actually wearing the shirt he is ironing. Boosie swipes the steaming iron across his stomach and his arms. At one point, the heat becomes too much for him and he exclaims "shit" in pain.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

