It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to be a dad...again. The Louisiana rapper appeared to have confirmed that he's expecting another child. In a rare sighting, NBA YoungBoy jumped on his Instagram account on Sunday (Sept. 5) and posted a gallery of photos, which appears to give fans an update on his life. In one of the snaps, a woman's hand is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger and cradling a baby bump. The Last Slimeto artist only captioned the photos with, "Dangerous Love."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO