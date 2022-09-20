Thanks to J.M. for taking the time out to send the following Commend-a-Cop message!. “I would like to compliment and thank officer O’Brien for assisting me last night with a rather unusual situation. I’m a single father who occasionally drives for Lyft to help ends meet when my primary business is slow. The flexibility Lyft offers is extremely important. Early in the morning hours of September 9th I had a rather unpleasant experience with an extremely drunk, belligerent Lyft passenger I picked up in Long Branch. Shortly after dropping the passenger off my Lyft driver account was suspended. I quickly learned that I had been falsely accused of driving under the influence. Sadly this has become a fairly common tactic people use to get free rides. There have even been news reports about it. While I had dash cam footage, I was still worried that I was facing a “my word vs. the passenger’s word” situation. So I decided to drive to the police department to see if they might be able to give me a breathalyzer that would exonerate me in the event Lyft decided to side with my drunk passenger and terminate me. I met officer O’Brien who advised me that he was not able to administer a breathalyzer test without cause , but that he could file a report documenting my issue. Besides being personable and professional Mr. O’Brien clearly understood the gravity of the situation. offered advice, and genuinely seemed to care. Afterwards I drove home and contacted Lyft, advising them I had dash cam footage and that I had reached out to the Long Branch Police Department for assistance. The minute I told Lyft I had an incident number they reactivated my account. The person who made the false claim was removed from the Lyft platform. Now this might not sound like the a very serious or exciting incident but I can assure you, to me it meant an awful lot. So thank you again officer O’Brien. You have my sincere gratitude and admiration.”

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO