Brick, NJ

NJ.com

Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital

A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED

An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police

A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: DRIVER OF STOLEN VEHICLE LEAD POLICE ON PURSUIT BEFORE QUICKLY ESCAPING

On 9/23/22 around 10:30AM Holmdel PD was alerted that a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Woodcliff Lake, NJ was on Hastings Road. This vehicle is a blue, 2021 BMW 850i convertible with NY plates CPE1986. Officers quickly arrived in the area, but the BMW was gone. A short time later the vehicle was reported to be on White Oak Ridge Rd in Middletown. A Holmdel PD officer was responding to the new location and observed the BMW recklessly driving through traffic on Red Hill Rd, then enter the Garden State Parkway northbound at excessive speeds. The Holmdel officer was unable to catch up to the BMW and it was eventually pursued by the NJSP.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ORTLEY BEACH MAN DECEIVED HIS FRIEND OF $230K – PLEADS GUILTY

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 23, 2022, John Hammond, 70, of Ortley Beach, pled guilty to Theft by Deception in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4 before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P. At the time of his sentencing on November 18, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison. Hammond will also be required to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $230,000.00.
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: CITIZEN COMMENDS A COP FOR A JOB WELL DONE

Thanks to J.M. for taking the time out to send the following Commend-a-Cop message!. “I would like to compliment and thank officer O’Brien for assisting me last night with a rather unusual situation. I’m a single father who occasionally drives for Lyft to help ends meet when my primary business is slow. The flexibility Lyft offers is extremely important. Early in the morning hours of September 9th I had a rather unpleasant experience with an extremely drunk, belligerent Lyft passenger I picked up in Long Branch. Shortly after dropping the passenger off my Lyft driver account was suspended. I quickly learned that I had been falsely accused of driving under the influence. Sadly this has become a fairly common tactic people use to get free rides. There have even been news reports about it. While I had dash cam footage, I was still worried that I was facing a “my word vs. the passenger’s word” situation. So I decided to drive to the police department to see if they might be able to give me a breathalyzer that would exonerate me in the event Lyft decided to side with my drunk passenger and terminate me. I met officer O’Brien who advised me that he was not able to administer a breathalyzer test without cause , but that he could file a report documenting my issue. Besides being personable and professional Mr. O’Brien clearly understood the gravity of the situation. offered advice, and genuinely seemed to care. Afterwards I drove home and contacted Lyft, advising them I had dash cam footage and that I had reached out to the Long Branch Police Department for assistance. The minute I told Lyft I had an incident number they reactivated my account. The person who made the false claim was removed from the Lyft platform. Now this might not sound like the a very serious or exciting incident but I can assure you, to me it meant an awful lot. So thank you again officer O’Brien. You have my sincere gratitude and admiration.”
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Shooting Injures 3: Prosecutor

Three people were shot in Asbury Park, authorities said. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Asbury Park police responded to shots fired in the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Police found three male victims, who all sustained gunshot injuries, had...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island woman, 21, died suddenly after ruptured brain aneurysm. Now her family fights to raise awareness of a silent killer.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While doctors weren’t able to save her 21-year-old daughter, Brittany, when she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm almost a year ago, Patricia McCarthy-Hillers has made it her mission to raise awareness of the condition and funding for research. “I want to continue her dream...
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: CAREGIVER PLEADS GUILTY TO ABUSING A SEVERELY DEVELOPMENTALLY IMPAIRED TEEN INCLUDING BREAKING A BONE

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that a 36-year-old man pled guilty to physically abusing a severely developmentally-impaired girl while working as her caregiver in the family’s Southampton home. Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Edmondo DiPaolo, of Daniels Avenue in Pemberton Township, admitted guilt in exchange...
The Staten Island Advance

Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
Daily Voice

MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
NJ.com

Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
