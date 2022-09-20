ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
CLIFTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: DRIVER OF STOLEN VEHICLE LEAD POLICE ON PURSUIT BEFORE QUICKLY ESCAPING

On 9/23/22 around 10:30AM Holmdel PD was alerted that a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Woodcliff Lake, NJ was on Hastings Road. This vehicle is a blue, 2021 BMW 850i convertible with NY plates CPE1986. Officers quickly arrived in the area, but the BMW was gone. A short time later the vehicle was reported to be on White Oak Ridge Rd in Middletown. A Holmdel PD officer was responding to the new location and observed the BMW recklessly driving through traffic on Red Hill Rd, then enter the Garden State Parkway northbound at excessive speeds. The Holmdel officer was unable to catch up to the BMW and it was eventually pursued by the NJSP.
HOLMDEL, NJ
City
Sayreville, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TRUCK TAKES OUT FIVE POLES, PEOPLE TRAPPED BY LIVE WIRES

Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital

A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

21-year-old passenger dies after driver loses control, van flips, police say

The passenger of a van died Monday night after the vehicle’s driver lost control, causing it to leave the highway, strike a guardrail and flip over, police said. The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road in South Brunswick when the 2003 Ford Econoline van being driven by a 32-year-old Monroe man was heading south on the highway, according to a statement from the township’s police department.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash

A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Ejected, Hit By Tractor-Trailer On NJ Turnpike

A motorcyclist had his arm amputated following a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, responders said. The 26-year-old Bronx resident was headed south in the express lanes at milepost 121 in Englewood when he lost control of the KTM motorcycle and was ejected shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, New Jersey State Trooper II Charles Marchan said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ

