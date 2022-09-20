Read full article on original website
Related
ocscanner.news
RED BANK: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED CAR AND MULTIPLE INJURIES
Red Bank Fire Department operating at the scene of an overturned vehicle with multiple injuries at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Herbert St. No additional information is available at this time. Media and photos courtesy RBFD.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: DRIVER OF STOLEN VEHICLE LEAD POLICE ON PURSUIT BEFORE QUICKLY ESCAPING
On 9/23/22 around 10:30AM Holmdel PD was alerted that a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Woodcliff Lake, NJ was on Hastings Road. This vehicle is a blue, 2021 BMW 850i convertible with NY plates CPE1986. Officers quickly arrived in the area, but the BMW was gone. A short time later the vehicle was reported to be on White Oak Ridge Rd in Middletown. A Holmdel PD officer was responding to the new location and observed the BMW recklessly driving through traffic on Red Hill Rd, then enter the Garden State Parkway northbound at excessive speeds. The Holmdel officer was unable to catch up to the BMW and it was eventually pursued by the NJSP.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ROAD CLOSURE PLAN ALTERNATE ROUTE
Chestnut Street will be closed in both directions between Hooper Avenue and Old Freehold Road due to downed power lines. Please find alternate route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK TAKES OUT FIVE POLES, PEOPLE TRAPPED BY LIVE WIRES
Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: “Help I’m Kidnapped” Displayed on Vehicle Which Prompted GSP Traffic Stop Was a Prank, NJSP Say
Earlier today, TLS was first to report about a traffic stop that occurred on the GSP, allegedly in response to a sign on the window which read “Help I’m kidnapped.”. NJSP initially told TLS “There was a motor vehicle stop conducted at 2pm at milepost 123.5 in Sayreville. However, no arrests were made.”
Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital
A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
21-year-old passenger dies after driver loses control, van flips, police say
The passenger of a van died Monday night after the vehicle’s driver lost control, causing it to leave the highway, strike a guardrail and flip over, police said. The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road in South Brunswick when the 2003 Ford Econoline van being driven by a 32-year-old Monroe man was heading south on the highway, according to a statement from the township’s police department.
advertisernewssouth.com
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash
A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
Metuchen police investigate rash of catalytic converter thefts
METUCHEN – The borough is experiencing a rash in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Three catalytic converter thefts from parked vehicles were reported stolen on Woodbridge Avenue and Beechwood Avenue, Newman Street and Rose Street and Halsey Street from Sept. 9-12, according to police. The catalytic converter is an...
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school
A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy. Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX. Police say the vehicle was...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
Motorcyclist Ejected, Hit By Tractor-Trailer On NJ Turnpike
A motorcyclist had his arm amputated following a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, responders said. The 26-year-old Bronx resident was headed south in the express lanes at milepost 121 in Englewood when he lost control of the KTM motorcycle and was ejected shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, New Jersey State Trooper II Charles Marchan said.
wrnjradio.com
2-year-old released from hospital after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The two-year-old that was sent to the hospital in critical condition last month after being hit by an amusement park ride in Warren County has been released from the hospital, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said Tuesday. The incident occurred...
Comments / 0