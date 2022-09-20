Read full article on original website
Projecting Tyler Bertuzzi’s New Red Wings Contract
While a contract extension for Dylan Larkin may be the top priority for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi’s new deal isn’t far behind. Bertuzzi is about to enter the final year of his contract and can sign an extension at any point. His current deal pays him $5.25 million this season, and has a cap hit of $4.75 million. Like Larkin, he’s due for a raise – but for how much? Let’s dive in and find out.
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
Loss of Ryan McDonagh still stings as Lightning open camp
TAMPA — Roster turnover is inevitable every hockey offseason, especially for a team annually pressed up against the salary cap like the Lightning. But when you lose a rock in the locker room like Ryan McDonagh, one of the team’s top defensemen and unquestioned leaders, it doesn’t sit well even months later.
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
Matheson Could Become an Underrated Acquisition for Canadiens
One of Kent Hughes’ biggest priorities during the offseason was to find a new destination for Jeff Petry, who had requested a trade following a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was the general manager able to move the entirety of the remaining three years on Petry’s contract in a July deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also able to acquire Michael Matheson, a perfectly capable top-four defenceman who brings a lot to the table, both on and off the ice.
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
A possible opening night lineup appears on day one of Canucks training camp
Bruce Boudreau has proven to be quite a different head coach than Travis Green was for the Vancouver Canucks. Now that you’ve made it past the “understatement of the year” portion of this article, let’s dive into what we took away from day one of Vancouver Canucks training camp – in terms of their lineup.
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
Devils Embark on New Beginnings at Training Camp | FEATURE
A lot of off-season changes will bring new faces to the ice and bench for the Devils' 2022-23 season. Training camp has arrived, and with it comes the eternal hope that springs from potential and possibility. That feeling flows throughout fanbases and all the way to the top of every organization in the National Hockey League.
Blackhawks' Jakub Galvas Dealing With Oblique Injury
As the Chicago Blackhawks convened for their second practice of training camp, one new injury came to light. Defenseman Jakub Galvas is dealing with a groin strain that will cause him to miss Friday's practice. The Blackhawks selected Galvas in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He signed...
Tanev continues to see ghosts in yearly headshot
Kraken forward updates his viral headshot during Media Day. Brandon Tanev is ready for spooky season…again. The Seattle Kraken forward continued the tradition of his viral wide-eyed headshot with an updated version during Media Day on Wednesday. Back in 2021, Tanev's headshot as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Anderson's return, Comrie's mindset & more takeaways from Day 2 of camp
What we learned on the 2nd day of practices at LECOM Harborcenter. Craig Anderson was 28 years old and on his fifth organization by the time he took the reigns as a starting NHL goaltender. He was waived three times during the 2005-06 season alone, then traded that summer. His...
Red Wings’ Larkin Proves to Be a “True Captain” During Lalonde Transition
Two weeks ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was a guest on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts Podcast” with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Almost eight minutes in, Marek led his next question simply with, “ Dylan Larkin.”. Like a reflex, Vrana instantly smiled at the mention...
Blue Jackets at Risk of Losing NHL Role in 2022-23 Training Camp
Every season when training camp comes around, there’s usually a major focus on the players who may make a surprising impact and jump into the opening night roster. For that to happen, however, someone needs to be beaten for a roster spot. While there are many that are almost certainly safe, the further down the lineup you look, the less secure a player’s spot is. There are also quite a few looking to fight for a role such as Nick Blankenburg, Kirill Marchenko, and even 2022 sixth overall pick David Jiricek. Let’s take a look at a few of the players who may have difficulty keeping a roster spot following this season’s training camp.
Penguins Camp Takeaways: Players Shine on Day Two
The Pittsburgh Penguins had plenty of standouts on day two.
The 2022 Flyers Training Camp Guide
The training camp roster includes all players tied to an NHL or AHL contract, Flyers prospects, and camp invites. The 2022 Flyers Training Camp roster consists of 41 forwards, 22 defensemen, and eight goaltenders. Wade Allison. Allison suffered an injury against the New York Rangers in the 2021 Rookie Camp...
