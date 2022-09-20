Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
Thomas Bobo
Thomas Frederick Bobo, 75, of Kingwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, in Morgantown. He was born May 22, 1947, in Morgantown and was the son of the late Fred O. Bobo and Elizabeth “Betty” (Evick) Bobo. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Kingwood...
The Dominion Post
Jane Kelly
Lora Jane Summers Kelly, 82, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at Harmony at Morgantown. Jane was born on Aug. 10, 1939, daughter of the late Frank Summers and Belva Devault Summers Atwood, of Morgantown. She met the love of her life, Ronald L. Kelly, to whom she was married for nearly 65 years, during her junior year in high school. Jane graduated from Morgantown High School in 1957.
The Dominion Post
Debra Taylor
Debra Lee Heft Taylor, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Born on May 17, 1958, in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Esther Heft (Pickenpaugh) and John David Heft Sr. Debra attended University High School and then the West Virginia Career...
The Dominion Post
Arlene Neely
Arlene Ann Neely, 80, of Morgantown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. Arlene was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Star City, a daughter of the late Samuel Gregg and Dorothy Good Gregg. Arlene was a homemaker, who had many interests. She loved to cook and was a...
The Dominion Post
Morgantown suffers first loss at Musselman in 36-33 shootout
BUNKER HILL — No. 2 Morgantown lost a heartbreaker, its first loss of the season, at No. 6 Musselman on Friday night at MuHS. With less than 20 seconds left, Applemen quarterback Bayden Hartman found Brayden Miller in the back of the end zone to give Musselman the lead at 34-33, followed by a 2-point conversion to make it 36-33.
The Dominion Post
Nathan Nabors
Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, with Pastor Ted Burnette officiating. Nathan will be laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery, Sunset Beach Road, Cheat Lake. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s paper.
The Dominion Post
Ronald Kelly
Ronald L. Kelly, 83, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, at Stone Rise Nursing Home. Ron was born on Sept. 12, 1938, son of the late Gerald Lovell Kelly and Wanda Yeager Kelly, of Morgantown. He met the love of his life, Lora Jane Summers Kelly, to whom he was married for nearly 65 years, during his senior year in high school. Ron graduated from University High School in 1956.
The Dominion Post
Dorothy Utt
Dorothy Jean Utt, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehab. Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Freda Kerns. Dorothy enjoyed camping, gardening, Mountaineer basketball, sightseeing and going to church. Dorothy is survived by her...
The Dominion Post
Ralpheline Howard
Ralpheline (Barzanti) Howard, 85, a longtime resident of Bobtown, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Mentor, Ohio. Born May 28, 1937, in Dilliner, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet (Wilson) Barzanti. A 1955 graduate of Mapletown High...
Jacolby Spells’ pick-6 pushes WVU past Virginia Tech 33-10 to keep Black Diamond Trophy
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- WVU begged and pleaded for a big play from its secondary all season, and it couldn't have come at a better time Thursday night against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.
A good story: Mason-Dixon Elementary awarded $50K grant for literacy
The word is out — at Mason-Dixon Elementary School. Well, actually, lots of words are out at the school near Blacksville. And more — whole lexicons, dictionaries and chapter books.
Solar advocates promote the economic potential of community solar projects in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN – Community solar power offers an alternative way for homeowners and businesses to save money and to stimulate the economy, a group of solar power advocates said in a Thursday p.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown Library wins pro-bono design services, aims to develop ‘a house for the community’
By Kaitlyn Eichelberger Clinton District Library, a branch of Morgantown's library system, is outgrowing its Grafton Road location. It needs a new home to become a place for community mem.
WVU’s high-powered offense to go head-to-head with vaunted Virginia Tech defense
MORGANTOWN — Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, in his first year after spending the last eight seasons as the defensive coordinator and as a position coach at Penn State, knows a bit abo.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown man facing grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing truck
Christopher Brian Mullenax, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge at an arraignment hearing Sept. 22 before Judge Holepit in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.
Mon Commission approves easement for new campground, agrees to explore flooding issues
MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission on Wednesday approved an easement allowing a gas line to cross county property on its way to the future site of the Mylan Park RV Resort and C.
