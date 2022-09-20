Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, with Pastor Ted Burnette officiating. Nathan will be laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery, Sunset Beach Road, Cheat Lake. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s paper.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO