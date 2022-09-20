ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Dominion Post

Thomas Bobo

Thomas Frederick Bobo, 75, of Kingwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, in Morgantown. He was born May 22, 1947, in Morgantown and was the son of the late Fred O. Bobo and Elizabeth “Betty” (Evick) Bobo. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Kingwood...
KINGWOOD, WV
The Dominion Post

Jane Kelly

Lora Jane Summers Kelly, 82, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at Harmony at Morgantown. Jane was born on Aug. 10, 1939, daughter of the late Frank Summers and Belva Devault Summers Atwood, of Morgantown. She met the love of her life, Ronald L. Kelly, to whom she was married for nearly 65 years, during her junior year in high school. Jane graduated from Morgantown High School in 1957.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Debra Taylor

Debra Lee Heft Taylor, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Born on May 17, 1958, in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Esther Heft (Pickenpaugh) and John David Heft Sr. Debra attended University High School and then the West Virginia Career...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Arlene Neely

Arlene Ann Neely, 80, of Morgantown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. Arlene was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Star City, a daughter of the late Samuel Gregg and Dorothy Good Gregg. Arlene was a homemaker, who had many interests. She loved to cook and was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Morgantown suffers first loss at Musselman in 36-33 shootout

BUNKER HILL — No. 2 Morgantown lost a heartbreaker, its first loss of the season, at No. 6 Musselman on Friday night at MuHS. With less than 20 seconds left, Applemen quarterback Bayden Hartman found Brayden Miller in the back of the end zone to give Musselman the lead at 34-33, followed by a 2-point conversion to make it 36-33.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Nathan Nabors

Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, with Pastor Ted Burnette officiating. Nathan will be laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery, Sunset Beach Road, Cheat Lake. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s paper.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Ronald Kelly

Ronald L. Kelly, 83, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, at Stone Rise Nursing Home. Ron was born on Sept. 12, 1938, son of the late Gerald Lovell Kelly and Wanda Yeager Kelly, of Morgantown. He met the love of his life, Lora Jane Summers Kelly, to whom he was married for nearly 65 years, during his senior year in high school. Ron graduated from University High School in 1956.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Dorothy Utt

Dorothy Jean Utt, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehab. Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Freda Kerns. Dorothy enjoyed camping, gardening, Mountaineer basketball, sightseeing and going to church. Dorothy is survived by her...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Ralpheline Howard

Ralpheline (Barzanti) Howard, 85, a longtime resident of Bobtown, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Mentor, Ohio. Born May 28, 1937, in Dilliner, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet (Wilson) Barzanti. A 1955 graduate of Mapletown High...
BOBTOWN, PA
